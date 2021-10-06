Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Two companies in one, ALO Yoga and Bella + Canvas officially opened last week at North East Commons.
This is the first distribution center for the companies on the East Coast said Norman Hullinger, COO. The search is on for 100 new employees.
"We started Bella + Canvas in 1998 and we are the #2 blank T-shirt seller in the world," Hullinger said. "ALO began 8 years ago with yoga clothing made to wear just about anywhere."
ALO stands for air-land-ocean in case you were wondering.
"We are thrilled they chose us and we are excited for the town of North East," said Mike Kline, mayor. "We are totally impressed with the vision they have for their distribution center."
Radial, Inc. will run the facility.
"We see ourselves as an extension of the ALO and Bella + Canvas business," said Alex Keyer, vice president of fulfillment services for Radial. "Radial is a people business too."
Jay Moore, director of fulfillment operations for Radial, agreed.
"We want to be part of the community," Moore said, adding there will be hundreds employed there.
He said Radial is a company that appreciates and rewards hard work and dedication.
Jeff Holcomb, managing director for Trammel Crow Company, the company that developed the property, said he first stepped on the tract off of North East Road April 1, 2017.
"It's hard to believe that construction finished in May 2020 and it just sat there. Then 2021 came along and in came Bella + Canvas early in 2021. From there it was just a blur," Holcomb said. "It went from interest in a property to a tour of the property to get the project done in the space of a few weeks."
Holcomb said in the span of five months North East, Cecil County and the state of Maryland worked to make the project happen.
"This is a new, energetic, creative company," he added. "And this will not be a lot of vehicle activity compared to what could have been at this facility."
Kline also liked the lesser traffic impact.
"However what they bring to the community is a huge opportunity to develop and partner with them," the mayor said. "We very much look forward to partnering with them on various projects."
•••
Patriots Glen National Golf Course in Elkton will be sold at auction Oct. 22 at noon in a sale by Hostetter Auctioneers from Beaver Falls, Pa. and Golf Property Analysts of Philadelphia.
Hugo Mazzalupi purchased the 215.23 acres, which include a clubhouse and maintenance facility, in 2013 but is now looking to simplify his investments and "put the course into he hands of new ownership that they're confident can realize significant growth potential," a statement about the auction reads.
“More ownership presence would help build customer relationships and provide an improved attention to the daily details of providing an exceptional customer experience. We also believe there is an opportunity to market the course more effectively, starting with our existing customers," Mazzalupi said. “We have prided ourselves on making yearly investments back into the course so there is minimal need for investment as the course presently exists."
He hopes to have a new owner in place in time for the 2022 season.
•••
There's a new restaurant coming to South Bridge Street in Elkton, complete with a Class B beer, wine and alcoholic beverage license.
Taco Master & Bar will be where JeJe Grill was located at 239 South Bridge St. Vincent Monterosso told a recent meeting of the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners he is still renovating and repairing the restaurant.
"I own the building. I bought it Sept. 1 and then we had the flood," he said.
He expects the cost to be $75,000 to $100,000 for that work.
Monterosso said the operators of Taco Master & Bar will be the same as those who operate a popular food truck located at Vlamis Liquors.
"The menu would be expanded and there will be a mariachi band on Friday and Saturday nights," he told the liquor board.
Look for Taco Master & Bar to be open by early November.
•••
There will be a new GORE-TEX product introduced in Fall 2022 in outdoor wear from such brands as Adidas, Patagonia, Reusch and Ziener. This new expanded Polyethlene allows for a lighter weight garment that is durably waterproof, windproof and breathable when combined with Polyurethane materials.
The end result is also a lower carbon footprint and advances the goals set by Gore Fabrics Division of being free of the PFCs of Environmental Concern.
•••
Elkton Arts & Entertainment District and Elkton Chamber and Alliance are looking for sponsors for the Elkton Halloween Parade to be held Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.
This is a popular event that, in past years, has attracted an estimated 800 people to march in the parade and many more than that to watch along the route.
Businesses are being invited to set up along the route to promote themselves and donate or distribute candy in a fun trick or treat opportunity after the parade. Monetary donations are also welcome.
Call Jessica at 410-398-5076 for details or to take part.
•••
Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Halloween Parade Oct. 28. Sponsorships are still needed for this annual event. Go to https://oxfordpa.org/halloween-sponsorship to sign up.
Parade units are also welcome to participate. Go to https://oxfordpa.org/halloween-parade for complete rules and registration.
•••
In North East there's a Halloween party planned Oct. 30 from 6 until 8 p.m.
Come to Main Street and get "Shipwrecked!" by the North East Chamber of Commerce. Dress like a pirate and pose with the pirate ship on The Green. There will be lots of fun, live music, treats and other giveaways.
Businesses wishing to sponsor Shipwrecked! need to sign up by Oct. 10. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/u8yvr65f
•••
Delmarva Power, through its Sustainable Communities Program, has awarded a $9,878 grant to Friends of Cecil County Parks and Recreation. The funds will be used to restore and enhance natural habitat and to develop a plant, bird and butterfly habitat.
Money also went to Newark, Del. for a reforestation project and to Friends of White Clay Creek State Park for a habitat restoration project at the Judge Morris Estate.
Delmarva Power worked with Delaware Nature Society to administer the program funds.
•••
Business By the Bonfire is back, Oct. 21 from 4:30 until 6:30 at Milburn Orchards on Appleton Road north of Elkton. Enjoy a hayride to the bonfire where there will be live music, apple cider and beer and bourbon tastings.
Cecil County Chamber members pay $20 to attend. Sponsorship opportunities are available for as little as $50. For details check out http://www.cecilchamber.com/events/details/business-by-the-bonfire-5987
•••
University of Maryland Medical System, which includes Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace and Upper Chesapeake Health Systems in Bel Air, Md., reports 96% of all its staff, and 98% of its full and part-time clinical staff are vaccinated against COVID-19.
UMMS called this "an important milestone" and said it makes them the first large health system in the state to reach that mark.
Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO, said everyone should follow UMMS' lead.
"By far, the biggest challenge facing UMMS and all hospitals are the large numbers of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients we are caring for across our state. This is why we urge Marylanders to become fully vaccinated as soon as possible," Suntha said. "Doing so is an act of compassion and selflessness that will allow our incredible nurses, doctors and other care providers to stay focused on safely providing the best possible care to every patient in our System."
"Across the University of Maryland Medical System, out of more than 29,500 team members, there are approximately 750 who are non-compliant with the policy and on administrative leave," said spokesman Michael Schwartzberg. "Of note, 60 percent of these staff members are those who work eight hours or less a week."
Schwartzberg said those on the unpaid leave have 30 days to decide to get vaccinated or resign.
•••
Customers of Martin's Food Store, part of GIANT Company, in Rising Sun can now get delivery with a service now available through Instacart.
Martin's Instant Delivery means one can shop online among some 20,000 products available, pay for the order and have it delivered in as little as 30 minutes. The minimum order is $10 plus a $2.99 delivery fee. Those who join Instacart Express can get free Priority Deliver.
“We’re excited to deepen our partnership with The GIANT Company and provide a new way for customers to access convenience delivery across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. From produce to household staples, we recognize that customers may need essentials at the last minute - and we’re proud to unlock 30-minute delivery while reimagining the modern convenience store,” said David Healy, whoo works in Retail Partnerships at Instacart. “It’s clear that customers are looking for both speed and quality, and they know that they can rely on GIANT to provide both. We look forward to growing our Convenience Hub offering in partnership with GIANT.”
Delivery service is available seven days a week from 6 a.m. until midnight.
•••
Every Tuesday at Hokey Pokey Tattoo at 61 Colonial Way in Rising Sun is "Tiny Tattoo Tuesday" where you can get ink for as little as $50.
From noon until 9 p.m. every Tuesday a 2-by-2-inch tattoo is a flat rate of $50. Make an appointment by calling 410-658-TATT (8288).
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
