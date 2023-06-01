ELKTON — The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners approved a new liquor license for North Bay Liquors contingent on the holder of the license establishing her residency in the county.
Liquor Board Chairman Steve Miller and Commissioner Kristen Ott voted in favor of the license, while Commissioner Bernie Chiominto voted against it after a closed session to discuss all the testimony.
Chet Patel, whose family owns the former Howard’s Market at 480 North Mauldin Avenue in North East, assured the board that his grandmother, Pravinaben Patel, would live in the apartment under renovation at the rear of the proposed upscale liquor store. However, her current address is in Houston, Texas where she and her husband lived off and on during the pandemic. He said she is nomadic at this point, moving to and from various homes of relatives. On the application submitted last year she gave a North Main Street North East address that was not legitimate.
“This board has an issue with the honesty of applicants,” said Lawrence Scott, the attorney for the liquor board. “This board considers it greatly because of the seriousness of the license.”
That was among the reasons why the board tabled their request in December. Along with Patel’s residency, the board also had concerns about drug use, vandalism and other criminal activity on the site.
Will Riddle, the attorney representing the license applicants, said Patel will move into this three bedroom apartment likely in late July or early August in conjunction with the opening of the store. The attorney representing the opposition – namely Singh’s Liquors, located in North East Station Shopping Center – accused Pravinaben Patel of lying.
“The applicant committed perjury. That’s a felony,” said Robert Jones. “Perjury was committed before this board on two occasions. She’s not qualified to hold the license.”
The 1955-era license for Howard’s Market expired in May 2021. In the area already are 19 liquor license holders; 6 of which are package stores according to Earl Bradford, chief inspector for the Cecil County Liquor Board.
“There is more than enough liquor being served in the city of North East,” Jones said.
Don Harmer, part owner of Weaver’s Liquors, encouraged the board to deny the license.
“You have a unique ability here to adjust the landscape in Cecil County,” Harmer said. “There are way too many licenses.”
By a show of hands the number of people in the audience were against the license two-to-one.
Jones said the amount of money being spent to renovate the property should not be a factor. Chet Patel told the board the family anticipates spending nearly $700,000. On the other hand, Jones pointed out that the closure of Howard’s is what prompted Singh’s Liquors to move to a larger storefront in the same shopping center.
“These businesses spent a lot of money knowing that license would be gone,” Jones said.
Riddle objected to allowing Stephen Yates, North East Police Chief, to speak to the law enforcement demands of the business, citing the fact that Howard’s Market is not within town limits. However Yates said his officers and other first responders were called to the property 95 times in 2021 alone.
“That averages 7.8 calls per. month and that affects what goes on in town,” Yates said. He said the fact that the license holder has no fixed address creates a problem when there is an emergency at the business.
Yates and North East Mayor Michael Kline hinted at the less than desirable elements the previous business attracted and did not want it to return.
“We’ve received a number of complaints over the years,” Kline said, adding he would tell callers the business is outside of town limits. “Coming into North East it’s the first thing you see and it’s not what the town is.”
Chet Patel said his vision for the store is more upscale, with craft beer, cheeses, tastings and other exclusive offerings. He also addressed the overall appearance, of which he told the board he is painfully aware.
“We are installing fencing, which will help with security,” he said. There would be a total of 75 security cameras inside and outside. That, he said, should keep the property free of squatters, drug users and other vagrancy.
“We’re trying to fix the issues. We’re not spending all this money for the building to go back down,” he said. “We want a well-established business with good customers.”
Kline tried to be optimistic in spite of the history of the property in recent years.
“At the end of the day we’re not convinced they’ll maintain the property,” he said.
