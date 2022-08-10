At last year’s Touch-a-Truck at the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun kids got a chance to see inside of lots of vehicles including fire trucks, vacuum trucks, dump trucks and construction trucks. Touch-a-Truck returns Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2.
Miniature golf and inflatable obstacle courses made up many of the popular attractions at Spooktacular on Pearl, Queen and Main Streets in Rising Sun last year. Spooktacular, a day of free family fun in Rising Sun, returns Oct. 15
At last year’s Touch-a-Truck at the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun kids got a chance to see inside of lots of vehicles including fire trucks, vacuum trucks, dump trucks and construction trucks. Touch-a-Truck returns Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2.
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO
Miniature golf and inflatable obstacle courses made up many of the popular attractions at Spooktacular on Pearl, Queen and Main Streets in Rising Sun last year. Spooktacular, a day of free family fun in Rising Sun, returns Oct. 15
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
Evan Miller, valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Perryville High School, is recognized by Mayor Matt Roath and the Board of Town Commissioners for his academic achievements.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Abigail Collins, president of the Senior Class for Perryville High School Class of 2022, was celebrated by Mayor Matt Roath and the Board of Town Commissioners for her leadership.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Jaimere Guy won the Maryland State Championship in the Triple Jump and Perryville Mayor Matt Roath and the Board of Town Commissioners jumped at the chance to congratulate him recently.
RISING SUN — Second only to Sunfest is Spooktacular, which returns to Rising Sun Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Interested businesses and organizations that want to make donations or volunteer during this family fun event to be held in Center Square should contact town hall at 410-658-5353.
— JB
If you are craving the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Chicken BBQ get your tickets now because they are going fast.
This is the 55th year for the chicken dinners to be served drive thru only on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the church, 1072 Ebenezer Church Road in Rising Sun. Advanced ticket sales only. For $12 you get a half a chicken, corn, baked potato, roll and fruit tarts.
Call Gloria Smeltzer for tickets: 410-459-4243.
— JB
Aberdeen Proving Ground is conducting daytime and nighttime testing through Aug. 12 from 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.
While not hazardous to residents or surrounding communities the sounds and vibrations from the ordnance testing could be obvious, officials of the Army base in Aberdeen advised. Anyone with questions and concerns can call 410-278-4415.
— JB
If it has wheels and moves it’ll probably be at the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun Saturday for Touch-a-Truck. This is the second year for the free event where kids can get close up — often inside — construction, fire fighting, repairs and other vehicles.
There will also be food and refreshments for sale.
Touch-a-Truck runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the firehouse, 300 Biggs Highway in Rising Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.