Since he founded Placers five decades ago, Alan Burkhard estimates he has employed more than 100,000 people through the temporary staffing agency.
“I can’t tell you how many people bump into me and say, ‘I worked for you,’” he said. “We got them started.”
Last month, Placers, which has locations in Newark and Milford, celebrated its 50th anniversary.
The business is now run by Burkhard’s son, Chris, and works to match up prospective employees with companies needing temporary, contract or even permanent employees.
Placers traces its history to 1972, when Alan was looking to start a business of his own.
“When I got out of college, I worked for a few years for a man who we had a deal – he would teach me everything he could about how to run a business, and I would be his best employee he ever had,” he recalled.
Alan did that for a few years and when he was ready to go out on his own, he drove around looking for ideas. He was offered an opportunity to run a staffing firm in Philadelphia but decided he could start a similar company himself.
“He was never going to build the next Dupont. He didn’t know how to build the tech,” Chris said. “But he knew he could lead and grow people. Staffing was really an infancy-type field. Placers was the first independent temporary staffing firm in Delaware.”
Alan reached out to contacts to find investors.
“Since I was in the banking business, I knew entrepreneurs that had money, so I went and knocked on their doors,” Alan said. “A good person with a good idea can get money, and so I found a backer.”
Placers eventually grew to have 25 offices around the Mid-Atlantic. Alan sold the firm in 1997, but Chris revived the brand in 2012.
Today, the business has approximately 40 of its own employees and places more than 1,000 temp workers at other companies each year. Placers recently moved its Newark office from Casho Mill Road to 850 Library Avenue.
Chris said temporary workers account for approximately 2 percent of the workforce in the United States, and that number is growing. The types of roles where companies use temporary employees is expanding, too.
“Where it’s really changed is it used to be where you had a receptionist or a front desk person or maybe an accountant or a marketing clerk,” Chris said. “It’s all over the organizational chart today. It’s high level roles. It’s presidents. It’s CFOs. It’s doctors.”
In Placers’ early days, many of its placements were in the banking industry, which dominated Delaware at the time. Today, many of the companies it works with are in high tech manufacturing, call centers and professional roles like marketing and human resources.
Chris said he recommends companies have 10 to 20 percent of their workforce be temporary.
“What that’s enabling them to do is to flex up and down with the demand of their phones or product going out the door,” he said.
