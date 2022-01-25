Nikki and Tim Hershey and Shirl and Josh Eidson will be the new owners of Buck’s Restaurant and Buck’s Tavern but the Nottingham, Pa. couples promise that favorites such as the crab bisque will remain on the menu.
RISING SUN — Tim and Nikki Hershey and Shirl and Josh Eidson will assume their roles as the new owners of Buck’s Restaurant and Buck’s Place Tavern effective Feb. 1.
The Nottingham, Pa. couples are making plans to refresh and renew the popular eatery at 314 East Main St. while maintaining or reclaiming what has made Buck’s so well known over the years.
“This has been a staple in this town for many, many moons,” Tim Hershey said Tuesday. “It’s been the one restaurant we all looked to for a good meal.”
While new paint and a refresh of decor are in the works, executive chef Garry S. Jackson has been brought in with the aim of bringing a farm-to-table menu to Buck’s.
“Obviously we want good food. We want to bring in fresh beef and chicken, and locally sourced produce,” Hershey said, adding that’s what people have expected all along. “If you were eating there you were eating damned good food.”
Don’t worry, Hershey said. There are a handful of signature menu items that will be kept, including Buck’s iconic crab bisque. The breakfast buffet will also return.
The staff at Buck’s was maintained and Hershey said they share in the excitement for what’s to come.
“We plan to promote from within,” he said, adding all this has added to positive response from the staff and the community.
After the interior facelift, Hershey said the partners hope to work on adding a rear deck for outdoor dining with a scenic view of the creek running behind the property.
Hershey wants folks to stay tuned to the Buck’s Facebook page where daily specials will be posted.
“We’ll have separate specials for the bar and the restaurant,” he said.
