ELKTON — Megan McRay has a lot of plans as she settles in as the new Executive Director of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce.
“I am very excited for the future and the things we’re going to be doing,” McRay said, adding she is “totally humbled and honored” to take the position.
McRay succeeds Debbie Brown, who became executive director in March 2020. Brown said last month she wants to move back to Pennsylvania to be more involved with her grand children.
When the chamber announced her as its new executive director, someone who formerly held that position was among the people congratulating McRay.
“Being the executive director of the Chamber was exhilarating for me,” said Suzan Doordan, who lead the chamber in the 90s. “I know it will be for you as well!”
McRay came to Cecil County more than 10 years ago when she and her husband, Morgan, took jobs at Sandy Cove in North East. Then the pandemic hit and both were out of work. They stayed regardless. She landed a job at Mid-Atlantic Mortgage Girl while Morgan took a management job with Chick Fil-A in Elkton.
“This is where my home is. Everywhere I turn it’s, oh my gosh I know so many of these businesses,” she said. McRay noted she wants to be a contributing member of the local community. “I really have a heart for Cecil County.”
McRay said she’s heard time and time again about something in Cecil County being a “best kept secret.”
“Well why is it a secret?” she said. McRay plans to campaign on behalf of businesses so the community is aware.
“I want them to know the chamber is going to be a voice in our community,” she said. “It’s a role I don’t take lightly.”
McRay believes the first step is to focus on social media.
“I want to push up the chamber’s social media image so the community doesn’t have to guess what’s going on,” she said, adding that would include multiple media platforms.
Another goal is to better educate those not in the chamber about the benefits of becoming a member of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce.
“They think unless they are a certain size or certain type of business or industry there’s no benefit,” she said. Others may feel that membership is too costly. “There’s a wide range of membership options.”
“Businesses need to understand we have their backs,” McRay said. “If they come to the chamber we are going to do everything we can to help them and fight like hell to help them any way we can.”
