Kirtan Patel, right, accompanied by his attorney, Jay Emory, explains his plans for a liquor store he hopes to open in Big Elk Mall in Elkton. The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners tabled the request because the store is 3,400 square feet too big for a liquor-only establishment.
ELKTON — If all goes according to plan, a long empty store in the Big Elk Mall will once again be occupied, this time by a liquor store.
However the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners postponed its approval of Kirtan Patel’s liquor license transfer from Happy 40 while the size of the planned store is investigated.
Patel came to the board with details of Elkton Liquor Emporium in the location of the former Fashion Bug and where Spirit Halloween operates once each year. The store is 13,400 square feet.
Jay Emory, the attorney for Patel, seemed surprised by the rule.
“This did not become an issue until you mentioned it,” Emory told Lawrence Scott, the attorney for the liquor board.
Patel told the board he would be offering a large variety of products.
“I will be offering quantity discounts,” Patel said, noting that the liquor sales industry is changing and his operation would reflect that change. He said the store would be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and would close at 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Since 1997, Cecil County does not allow for a liquor store larger than 10,000 square feet if it is entirely for the sale of alcoholic beverages; that is unless the board were to hold a public hearing and reconcile several factors including if the business would serve a public need and would not adversely affect other retail liquor license holders in the surrounding area. There would also need to be permission from the Maryland Comptroller’s Office.
Emory noted there was a liquor store in Big Elk Mall until about 10 years ago.
There were a number of people in the meeting that left once the liquor board tabled the agenda item. It was unknown whether those people had planned to speak for or against the plan.
