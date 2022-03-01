Emily Sonneborn, owner of Nature’s Glow Candle Company in West Street Village, can’t wait for everyone to experience her hand made candles, wax melts, soaps and more. While customers have been welcome on weekends during construction, the store in Suite 11 at 32 South Main in North East officially opens March 5 at noon.
Hand carved wooden dough bowls in heart shapes as well as round and rectangular are among the products shoppers will find at Nature’s Glow Candle Company at West Street Village, 32 South Main St. in North East. The bowls are filled — and can be refilled — with soy wax candles.
These unique infusers can be hung on a car window or in a room in need of a fresh or relaxing fragrance. These are among the products shoppers will find at Nature’s Glow Candle Company in West Street Village in North East.
Bath salts infused with essential oils is among the hand made products shoppers will find at Nature’s Glow Candle Company in West Street Village, North East. Bath bombs, soaps and soy candles also await shoppers.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
COURTESY NATURE’S GLOW
COURTESY NATURE’S GLOW
NORTH EAST — While Nature’s Glow Candle Company officially opens for business with its March 5 ribbon cutting at noon, owner Emily Sonneborn has been welcoming customers to her West Street Village shop in the midst of setting up her homemade soy candles, scrubs, salts and more.
“Nature is my favorite thing,” Sonneborn said. “And mountains are my favorite thing in nature.”
Which is why she chose a logo that includes mountains for her first business.
“I want to bring people to nature ... and help them create their glow,” she said.
On the shelves inside the store, you’ll find candles in jars and wax melts for warmers, but also a collection of wooden dough bowls.
“A veteran in Virginia makes the bowls for me,” Sonneborn said of the primitive, hand carved bowls that are round, rectangular and even heart-shaped. “These are refillable candles.”
Bring the empty dough bowl back to Nature’s Glow and choose the color and essential oil fragrance you want. Sonneborn said soon customers will be able to pour their own candle at the Candle Bar. What looks like a huge commercial coffee carafe is actually full of soy wax, she said. In the future, she also wants to host small candle parties and other events.
“I want to focus on self care,” she said of her products with fragrances that help with stress, dry skin, or to just enjoy that bath full of bubbles. Look for the bath bombs and bath salts and handmade soaps, including a bar that her husband made that smells like a campfire. Wick trimmers, candle snuffers and unique vehicle fresheners are also available.
Sonneborn started this venture when the pandemic struck. She was living in Anne Arundel County at the time and started a home-based business with a neighbor. However, a job change for her husband brought them to Cecil County. She decided the time was right to start the store.
Nature’s Glow will be open Sunday through Wednesday from noon until 4 p.m. and open until 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sonneborn also sells from her Facebook and Instagram pages and her website, which is https://www.naturesglowcandlecompany.com/
You’ll find Nature’s Glow at 32 South Main St., Suite 11 in North East.
