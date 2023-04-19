NEWARK, Del. — Local officials are mourning the passing of Will Minster, a prominent business owner and advocate with ties to Newark and Wilmington, Del.
“New Castle County lost a champion for our small business community today,” County Executive Matt Meyer said. “Will Minster was a tireless advocate for small business owners and believed passionately in giving owners the tools and resources they need to succeed and thrive in our local economy.”
Minster was the son of Marilyn Minster, who ran the venerable Minster’s Jewelers in Newark Shopping Center and was considered the dean of Newark’s business community until her passing in 2017.
He started learning business at an early age, often helping his mother in the store and accompanying her to business and community functions. He ran a Wilmington location of Minster’s Jewelers for 25 years before deciding to devote his time to community revitalization.
Much like his mother was a champion for businesses in Newark, Minster embraced a similar role for Wilmington, serving on the boards of several organizations dedicated to revitalizing downtown Wilmington, including Main Street Wilmington, Downtown Visions and Wilmington Renaissance Corporation.
“Will was a champion for our city and its people,” Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said. “His fighting spirit and determination was evident in his personal life as well as the many years he devoted to supporting the evolution of Wilmington’s downtown district and more recently his direct work to empower Wilmington residents to prosper.”
After his mother’s death, Minster and family members briefly took over ownership of Minster’s Jewelers in Newark before ultimately deciding the close the business.
In later years, he worked as a real estate agent and as director of Launcher Business Resources, a small business education program that teaches the skills needed to start a business or restructure an existing one in impoverished neighborhoods in Delaware.
“A pillar of Wilmington and a champion for every entrepreneurial endeavor, Will was one-of-a-kind,” Sen. Chris Coons said. “He loved this city and believed in everyone in it. He saw downtown for what it could be, long before it became the success story it is today. The roots of his family here are deep, stretching back generations, and I had the chance to meet his mother Marilyn at her Newark jewelry store location, a family-owned landmark for 123 years. They were part of a wonderful family of small-business-minded people who saw how hard work could lift up their community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.