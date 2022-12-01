Attorney Will Riddle, right, defends his client, Pravinaben Patel, left, in her attempt to get a liquor license re-established for her business at 480 Noth Mauldin Avenue in North East. Riddle said the business had been operating in Cecil County for decades and only lost its license for failing to renew it.
Rashpal Singh, part-owner of Singh’s Liquors, told the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners that Pravinaben Patel, owner of 480 North Mauldin Avenue in North East, does not live in Cecil County and should not get a liquor license for her business, which used to operate as Howard’s Market.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
ELKTON — The owner of what used to be Howard’s Market in North East will have to wait to learn if the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners will award a liquor license.
The liquor board Wednesday tabled a request from Pravinaben Patel for a Class A Beer, Wine & Liquor Alcoholic Beverages License for North Bay Liquors at 480 North Mauldin Avenue. The move came after the board heard from opponents concerned about the atmosphere outside the store when it was last open, its proximity to the North East branch of the Cecil County Public Library and a saturation of liquor licenses in the area.
However, the board was also concerned about the residency of Patel, who claimed to live in an apartment in a North Main Street building she used to own.
“She says she leases at 120 North Main,” said Rashpal Singh with Singh Liquors. He did his own detective work and discovered that the tenant of that first floor apartment is not Patel. “The resident is a woman named Jackie.”
Through her attorney, Will Riddle, Patel said she also lives in Houston, Texas where she has grandchildren.
“Her intent is to move into the apartment,” Riddle said of the unit attached to 480 North Mauldin, adding that Patel is a Cecil County resident and registered to vote in the county. “She’s the principal owner of the LLC that owns the property.”
Earl Crumpe told the board that his memories of when Howard’s Market was last open are not good.
“When it was there were a lot of shady things going on,” Crumpe said. Others noted seeing drug paraphernalia and drug activity there.
“I’ve lived in the town my whole life,” said Chelsea Biggs. “I walk everywhere. I have three kids. It’s not good to see drug stuff in the road.”
Singh pointed out that his store is across the street and Weaver’s Liquors is a mile down the road. There are also 10 restaurants in the area with liquor licenses.
However, Riddle called all the detractors “disingenuous.”
“Howard’s Market operated there for decades. Who was there first?” Riddle said, pointing out that the Market pre-dated most of the stores complaining. “It operated as a liquor store until May 2020 when its license was not (renewed) properly. Because of missed deadlines you have to jump through hoops.”
