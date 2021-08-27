ELKTON — The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners issued a $250 fine and gave the owner of Hill Culinary Catering 90 days to get his restaurant back in business or lose his liquor license.
That fine was for failing to notify the board when the restaurant closed in July.
However the board also found fault with Hill serving alcohol at off-site venues in the county.
Earl Bradford, director of the Cecil County Liquor Board, said Hill had catered events at Chateau Bu De in Chesapeake City and Bohemia Overlook in North East where alcohol was served, which is a violation of his Class B BWL license.
The board also wasn’t happy that he changed the business model — closing the restaurant attached to the liquor license — without informing them.
Eriksson Hill, owner of Hill Culinary in the Elkton Commercial Plaza, told the board that both events were private parties in which the people that booked the venues brought the alcohol to the event.
“I provided servers. All we did was serve,” Hill said, adding that he’s never seen liquor sales at the weddings he has catered.
Bradford pointed to photos from his investigation showing various liquor bottles and signs posted with the prices of drinks available.
Lawrence Scott, the Cecil County attorney representing the liquor board, told Hill that proof is needed of his role and the rules at the venues for liquor service.
“We need a statement from the venues stating the alcohol is provided by the venue,” Scott said.
Bradford also noted that these vineyard venues are only licensed to sell wine.
According to Hill, less than 1% of his catering contracts require him to provide the alcohol, to which Liquor Board Chairman Steve Miller asked why he even needed a license.
“To operate a restaurant you need one, even if it’s just to serve wine,” said John Downs, the attorney representing Hill.
Hill closed the restaurant portion of his business — Bistro By Hill Culinary — July 4 due to a number of factors. His chef left him and took all the staff with him, and he was unsuccessful in getting new staff on board. He explained that he would conduct interviews and hire people who, in turn, would never show up to work.
“The pandemic was particularly cruel to me,” Hill said. While established businesses in the vicinity were able to pivot, Hill had only started the restaurant angle in March this year.
“I put a significant amount of money into this,” he said, listing the improvements to the patio, seating and other amenities. “I saw the potential here for having a restaurant.”
Hill said it wasn’t until he got the letter from the board informing him of his violation that he realized mistakes had been made.
“It was such an oversight on my part. When I got the letter it was like, “What was I thinking?” Hill said.
Scott pointed out that the only way Hill Culinary can serve liquor is through its license as a restaurant and at that restaurant only.
“Cecil County has no separate license for catering. It has to be attached to a restaurant,” Scott said.
Kristen Ortt, a member of the liquor board, proposed the 90 day window to re-open the restaurant.
“Three months will give you time to get things going,” Ortt said.
While he continues to have a busy catering schedule, Hill insisted he would come up with a model for the restaurant at his South Bridge Street location.
“If the restaurant is not going to be open you can’t serve liquor,” Scott said. “The board has to have some accountability.”
