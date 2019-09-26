ELKTON — The owners and developers in the project to turn the former Perryville Yacht Club into a waterfront restaurant, bar and banquet hall came before the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners Wednesday to seek another extension on the liquor licensing and update the liquor board on the plans.
The county liquor board awarded a 12-month extension but noted the current extension does not expire until December.
Shelly Upton, the attorney representing 31 River LLC, the official name of the company that owns the property, described what has happened since a March appearance before the board, at which another extension was granted.
“There was a bit of a delay in the process,” Upton said, explaining that delay was when the company purchased the adjoining marina at 12 River Road.
“We wanted to assess the marina ... and do all the work together,” Upton said.
Upton said, however, that all the players feel they are now making great progress and that 12-month extension would not be needed.
“We are seeking a 12-month extension with a review in 6 months if we are not open,” Upton said. They fully expect to be open by Memorial Day, she said.
This same group also owns Lee’s Landing Dock Bar in Port Deposit and Tiki Lee’s Dock Bar in Sparrows Point.
Charles Craven, a partner in 31 River LLC, said with the additional purchase of the marina the partners stepped back and decided to develop everything in Perryville at once.
“We plan on rebuilding the entire riverfront,” Craven said.
Since taking the property in July they have also acquired title to all the abandoned boats and have removed them. A permit has been obtained to raze the house as well.
“The engineering is complete and we got permits to tear down and rebuild the piers,” Upton said.
Upton informed the board those 200 slips would be only for visiting boaters. There would be no long term leasing.
Adam Carballo, principal architect with Carballo Architecture, showed the board the new design for the entire project, explaining it looks different than what was initially proposed. A two story building with wrap around decks on both floors, multiple bars and kitchens and a boardwalk are in the plans. The marina would remain, as would the boat ramp.
Remembering that neighbors complained a year ago about outdoor music Craven said they would acknowledge the 30-day trial period.
“We haven’t forgotten,” Craven said.
Craven said the current thought for the marina property would pay homage to the Owens Fish House that was a popular place for purchasing fresh seafood.
“We would like to develop it as a place for a fish sandwich,” Craven said.
Beyond the construction Craven also sees how this waterfront project can work with another big project coming to Perryville.
“I’m hoping to reach out to Great Wolf Lodge,” he said. He sees how the two can work together to make Perryville a destination.
“Spend the night at Tiki Lee’s, take the shuttle to Great Wolf, then come back and eat at Tiki Lee’s,” he said.
