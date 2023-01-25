Elkton Liquor Emporium denied Big Elk Mall location again

Lawrence Scott, the attorney for the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners, tells the attorney for Elkton Liquor Emporium LLC that its license transfer is on hold until a location for the store can be determined.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

ELKTON — The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners voted again Wednesday to deny a request for a liquor store in Big Elk Mall.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.