Lawrence Scott, the attorney for the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners, tells the attorney for Elkton Liquor Emporium LLC that its license transfer is on hold until a location for the store can be determined.
ELKTON — The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners voted again Wednesday to deny a request for a liquor store in Big Elk Mall.
The board also put the transfer of the liquor license from one business to another on hold until a location for the Elkton Liquor Emporium is resolved.
After a long pause during the liquor board meeting, in which Steven Miller, chairman and members Bernard Chiominto and Kristen Ortt silently read through the minutes of the original April 27, 2022 meeting and transcripts of a Cecil County Circuit Court case in which that denial was unsuccessfully appealed, all three voted again to deny the application from Kirtan Patel, Hema Kirtan Patel, and Robin Lynn Nelson to open Elkton Liquor Emporium at 157 Big Elk Mall in between Planet Fitness and Ollie's.
Cecil County Circuit Court instead remanded the case back to the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners.
The Patels and Nelson did receive approval from the liquor board to transfer the Class A license held by Happy 40 Liquors to Elkton Liquor Emporium LLC but will not allow for a store in the mall citing the number of liquor stores already in the area, traffic and crime in the mall.
"There is no public need and desire for this license," Ortt said.
Chiominto pointed to petitions with more than 1,000 signatures against the location while Miller referred to the more than 200 comments made in response to a Cecil Whig article after the April 2022 meeting, most of which were against the proposed plans.
"There were 233 calls to Elkton Police for the Big Elk Mall," Miller said. Commenters referred to the current issues with panhandlers and intoxicated people in the parking lot.
Jay Emrey, the attorney for Elkton Liquor Emporium LLC, asked for brief oral arguments, which Lawrence Scott, the attorney for the liquor board, denied.
"We are only using the April 27 record and the court transcript," Scott said.
"No new evidence?" asked Emory.
"That is correct," said Scott.
Ortt brought up the possibility that the license holders would move into the former Happy 40 Liquors location at 600 East Pulaski Highway instead.
"Whatever may happen at Happy 40 is irrelevant to this," Scott said, adding, "The transfer (of the liquor license) is on hold until the location issue is resolved."
