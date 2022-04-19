RISING SUN — In a town that has long had complaints about street vendors, folks in Rising Sun town hall are preparing to act.
In the past, there have been complaints about the seasonal pop-up booths selling flowers at Easter and Mother’s Day to be replaced by fireworks tents in June and July. In 2009, the mayor and commissioners voted to allow those sales to continue while a new law was drafted, which never materialized. A 2005 effort was tabled.
Now the elected body is trying again, this time in response to complaints from restaurant owners.
“Brick and mortar restaurants are complaining about the food truck at ACE Hardware,” Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, told the board Tuesday. The Crave Eatery truck has been setting up every Tuesday afternoon for most of the last several years.
“Is there an interest in us charging these vendors?” Bonenberger said. He noted that Bel Air and Havre de Grace charge street vendors. “This would keep us in line with what other communities are doing.”
Bel Air charges street vendors $230 while in Havre de Grace the cost is $150 for six months. Bonenberger suggested Rising Sun hit in between and charge $225; $75 to start and then $25 per month.
“We should come up with a strategy and charge for a certificate of occupancy and make sure it complies with zoning,” he added. “You can’t set a restaurant in a residential neighborhood like you can a food truck.”
It would make it more fair for established restaurants, Bonenberger said, adding these businesses own or rent buildings, pay taxes and utilities in town.
Commissioner Augie Pierson agreed that these mobile eateries should have to pay into the system.
“I think it should be written up as a resolution with a fee schedule,” Pierson said.
Bonenberger mentioned this would also then cover flower and fireworks vendors.
