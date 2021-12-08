FOREST HILL, Md. — Lasting Moments Pet Care launched this week, providing a much-needed mobile service for pet parents in Cecil and Harford counties; a dignified way to say good-bye.
“It’s never an easy decision to make,” said Bri Masenior.
Think of it as hospice for your dog, cat, ferret or rabbit. Masenior and her partner, Dr. Francesco Sollini provide the medical and palliative care you need to decide when and if it’s time to put a pet out of its misery.
“But we can also extend the life as possible,” Masenior said, explaining that many pets simply need pain management in the beginning to continue having a quality life.
From years of experience in rescues and as a certified veterinary technician Masenior said she saw a need for pet hospice that comes to the home.
“It may not be that the pet can’t get to the (veterinarian’s office). It may be the elderly owner,” she said. “Sometimes they want to have the kids there.”
With the pandemic limiting attendance in some vet offices Masenior said Lasting Moments is even more needed.
“We are COVID-aware. Safety on the human side is important to us too,” she said.
The process starts by having a referral from your vet or by calling or texting 443-616-3636. Masenior and her team will assess the health of the pet and put together a plan. Through Lasting Moments pet owners get a one stop shop that includes hospice care, euthanasia, removal of the body, cremation and return of the ashes.
“My partner runs Charm City Cremation,” Masenior said of one of the few pet crematories in Maryland. There are numerous rememberance packages to consider, which Masenior describes as “more than just a clay paw print.”
She also acknowledges that the actual act of euthanizing a pet is one step in a long process.
“We’ll have support groups, counseling and memorials,” Masenior said. “Grief is grief regardless of the loss.”
Lasting Moments Pet Care will also be on the road offering wellness exams, some diagnostic services, grooming and vaccinations.
