Label Shopper coming to Big Elk Mall

With a target opening date of Oct. 12 Label Shopper is looking for employees for its first Maryland location in Big Elk Mall in Elkton.

 COURTESY LABEL SHOPPER

ELKTON — A New York-based clothing retailer with more than 70 locations in the United States will open its first Maryland location next month in Big Elk Mall.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.