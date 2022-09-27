Label Shopper coming to Big Elk Mall

ELKTON — A New York-based clothing retailer with more than 70 locations in the United States will open its first Maryland location next month in Big Elk Mall.
Set up begins in earnest Oct. 5 with a grand opening to be held Oct.12 at the store, 133 Big Elk Mall off of Route 40 in Elkton.
Label Shopper is moving into the other half of the storefront once occupied by Peebles Department Store. After being part of the shopping center since it opened in 1976, Peebles closed in Sept. 2020.
The other half of the store houses a Harbor Freight, which opened in February.
“We are so thrilled to be coming into the Elkton community,” said Peter Elitzer, President at Label Shopper. “We are constantly on the search for the most popular designer brands, negotiating with sellers to get the best possible price, and then extending that to our customers. I think the people here will really love the value we provide.”
Elitzer founded Peter Harris Clothes in 1970 and opened the Label Shopper chain not long after.
This Label Shopper will also be among the few to carry a line of clothing for children. All locations carry misses, juniors and men’s clothing.
Another Label Shopper can be found in Seaford, Del. The Elkton location does not show up yet on the Label Shopper website.
