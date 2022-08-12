HAVRE DE GRACE — Susquehanna Workforce Network has named Kimberly Justus as its new Executive Director.
Kimberly Justus to succeed Bruce England at Susquehanna Workforce Network
- By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
HAVRE DE GRACE — Susquehanna Workforce Network has named Kimberly Justus as its new Executive Director.
Justus will succeed Bruce England, who is retiring after 20 years at the helm of SWN. According to Mary Ann Bogarty, President of the SWN Board of Directors, Justus rose to the top of a very large field of candidates for her leadership at the non profit agency during the pandemic. Justus is credited with leading the switch to telework for the Workforce employees in Cecil and Harford counties and making it one of the first in Maryland to serve both employers and jobseekers in full remote mode.
“Kimberly has the vision and experience SWN needs to fulfill its mission and grow,” Bogarty said. “I expect the organization to flourish under her leadership.”
England announced in June that he would retire. While he led the workforce network for 20 years he was hired more than 35 years ago. Like Justus he began as an employment specialist and rose through the ranks.
England said he would stay until Sept. 30.
“Until they tell me to go or Sept. 30, whichever comes first,”’ England said in June. “But I’m really retiring.”
Justus takes the helm Aug. 15.
“As SWN’s new Executive Director,” Justus said, “I’ll work to create a smoother process for presenting newly trained job seekers to fill open positions with the businesses in our region. I also want to grow our Youth/Young Adult program to reach more young people in need of help.”
Justus, a Harford County resident, has a BA in Mathematics from Temple University with a minor in Economics and holds various certificates including Certified Workforce Development Professional and Global Career Development Facilitator.
The Susquehanna Workforce Network serves individuals with career planning and training, and helps businesses grow by providing workforce attraction, retention, and development services. In Cecil County the offices are at 1275 West Pulaski Highway in Elkton. Headquarters is at 410 Girard St. in Havre de Grace and the Workforce Center in Harford County is located at 2021-D Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace.
