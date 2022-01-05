The Bomba family, Amy Christofano, Jimmy Bomba Sr., Peggy Bomba and Jimmy Bomba Jr., at the opening of the short-lived Bomba’s Restaurant in April 2017. It lasted only a year with the elder Bomba saying it was too much work at the age of 95.
At the vibrant age of 95, Jimmy Bomba re-opened his North East restaurant in 2017 but a year later admitted it was too much for him and it was closed.
Jimmy Bomba remembered
PHOTO COURTESY OF WILLIAM HUGHES
The Bomba family, Amy Christofano, Jimmy Bomba Sr., Peggy Bomba and Jimmy Bomba Jr., at the opening of the short-lived Bomba’s Restaurant in April 2017. It lasted only a year with the elder Bomba saying it was too much work at the age of 95.
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO
Bomba’s Restaurant, which last operated in 2018, was on Route 40 in North East. It was sold at auction for $1.3 million.
NORTH EAST — The life of Jimmy Bomba was celebrated last week at Crouch Funeral Home in North East.
Born Vincent Joseph Bomba 98 years ago, Jimmy died Dec. 28.
He was best known for owning and operating the elegant Madison House, which later became Poor Jimmy’s on Route 40 in North East. It was also the site for the Maryland Jockey Club Off Track Betting parlor. In April 2017, Bomba gave it one last try and opened Bomba’s BBQ Restaurant. It only lasted a year.
William Hughes held one of his “Cecil Brunch Club” events at that BBQ restaurant in January 2018. It was only the second time he’d connected with Bomba.
“He was the most hospitable restaurant owner I’ve ever seen,” Hughes said. “He went around to our 20-some brunchers and greeted each one.”
Hughes was so impressed he asked if he could take a photo of Bomba.
Dawn and Mark Deckman recalled hiring Bomba 30 years ago to cater their wedding. Dawn said they still laugh about the meeting at which the menu was decided.
“We sat and talked for over an hour,” Dawn recalled. The couple’s 17-year age difference was never part of the conversation. At the conclusion of the meeting, Bomba turned to Dawn and said, “Don’t you worry honey. Your daddy and I are going to take care of everything.”
“I kicked Mark under the table and whispered, ‘Don’t you dare tell him,’” she said. Once outside the restaurant they burst into laughter.
“And we’ve laughed about it for years,” she said.
If you ask Charles Kirby and his family Bomba was “an awesome man ... very caring man.”
“My nephew was to get married on a Saturday morning and on Friday morning the place of his reception called and told us we needed to pick up the deposit,” Kirby said, through social media, of the early 1990’s incident. “They had double-booked.”
Understandably, his nephew was upset.
“On a long shot we went to Poor Jimmy’s and spoke to Mr. Bomba and told him who we were. We found out he was very good friends with my dad,” Kirby recalled. After explaining the situation, Bomba offered the use of his downstairs banquet room.
“He offered us [a] rehearsal dinner as we decorated,” Kirby said. “Then he said all he wanted was to announce the bride and groom for the first time.”
The next day, Kirby was given the key to the building and told to stay as long as they liked as long as the servers were tipped and the place was cleaned.
“Tell me where you can find anyone who would do this,” Kirby said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.