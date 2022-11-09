PORT DEPOSIT — Compared to prior years, 2022 has been a wild ride for the members and partners of the Bainbridge Development Corporation.
At the Annual Meeting of the BDC held at Donaldson Brown Center in Port Deposit, the actions and activities of the previous 12 months were reviewed.
“The best part of 2022 is the transfer of Phase 1,” said Toni Sprenkle, BDC Executive Director. “In Nov. 2021 we put 440 acres back on the tax rolls.”
“It’s a long-awaited financial benefit for Port Deposit,” she added. “Ten years ago we were a very doom and gloom place. There’s been a lot of growing pains but so much benefit.”
The US Navy owned the property from 1940s to the mid 70s. The 1,200 acre tract has suffered vandalism and arson since. However, the US Navy put together a clean up plan five years ago that removed asbestos from the site and cleared the way for commercial construction. Port Deposit annexed the site into its borders in 1999.
At a flag raising ceremony held in April, months after ground had been broken, Sprenkle said the first building at Bainbridge would be open in the first quarter of 2023.
“We want Building C done by spring,” Sprenkle said more recently.
“MRP is working to market Phase 1,” she said of the developer in charge of the project. “We are now looking ahead to a preliminary concept plan on Phase 2.”
Sprenkle gives much of the credit for this positive momentum to MRP.
“It’s more common to not have developers invest in the community,” she said. “But they talk to the community and hear their concerns.”
Like MRP, the BDC wants to be involved too, according to Sprenkle.
“We have a huge focus on communication and transparency,” she said. “We want the community to feel included, that their thoughts, concerns and input matters.”
Case in point, she said concerns about dust, noise and traffic hazards from residents around the ongoing construction site had been addressed when brought to her attention. That included fears of crashes at the intersection of Routes 275 and 276 where some drivers felt the construction barriers blocked visibility for drivers.
“The Maryland State Highway Administration approved some modifications that improved line of sight but did not increase the risk,” she said. Roads are being swept more to remove soil and stone and the construction site is being sprayed with water more frequently to control dust.
“There’s a lot of growing pains but so much benefit,” she said. “The sooner we get this work done the sooner these barriers can get out of the way.”
The public is invited to the monthly BDC meetings, which are held at Port Deposit Town Hall. Typically held the third Monday, Sprenkle pointed out that the Nov. meeting will be on the 14th instead of the 21st, which is close to Thanksgiving, and the January and February meetings will be held the second Monday to adjust for the federal holidays.
“I like when people attend the meetings instead of finding out often when it is too late to do anything,” she said.
