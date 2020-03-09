ELKTON - Strumming and riffing on their acoustic and electric guitars, Sam Anderson and Rob Massimiano - who moonlights as an Elkton town commissioner when he's not jamming - stood in front of their vocal mics at the Elk River Brewing Company on Main Street in downtown Elkton on Friday night - performing tight covers of Stevie Ray Vaughan's "Pride and Joy" and other upbeat songs for patrons.
Meanwhile, at the The Pallette and The Page a few doors down, John Palombo remained seated while fingerpicking or lightly strumming his acoustic guitar and singing his solid renditions of the late Dan Fogelberg's "Part of the Plan" and other tunes by artists mostly in that same singer-songwriter genre.
It was an appropriate laidback performance, considering that, within earshot, people were trickling in and out of the store's Special Exhibit Gallery where beautiful, intricate creations by quilling artist Debbie Arnold of Delaware and by fused glass artist Patsy Keller of Pennsylvania hung on the walls and graced the shelves. Their joint exhibit, entitled "Bending Colors," runs through March 27. Their art is on sale there.
While Massimiano and Anderson were rocking and Palombo was musically mellowing at their respective venues, Perryville resident Ricky Holbrook was accompanying himself on acoustic guitar while singing Bob Seger's "Against the Wind" and other covers at the nearby Cecil County Arts Council. This marked Holbrook's first solo outing. He has been a member of the popular regional band Howsmyhat for 25 years.
Holbrook performed as visitors milled around various rooms in the building and looked at the displayed works created by area artists. Featured on a wall in the lobby was "Imagininks," a group exhibition displaying the alcohol ink paintings of North East resident Catherine Houghton, Jennifer Lex Wojnar of Pennsylvania and Elkton-area resident Julie Cargill.
The idea behind the exhibit was this: Each artist provided a photo of her choosing and then the three captured every image in her alcohol ink painting style. Wojnar supplied a photo that she had taken of her two children walking away from the camera, on their way to their school bus stop, on a rainy day. Cargill offered a photo that a friend had snapped from a dock on the Pungo River in North Carolina. Houghton supplied a photo of the Appalachian Trail, which was taken by her brother.
"I think what is interesting is our own interpretations," Houghton commented, referring to all of the alcohol ink paintings of the scenes that she and the other two artists created.
Free delicious food, including a variety of sliders, was available at the Cecil County Arts Council event.
All of that varied art, all of that varied live music and all of those varied attractions - in addition to some events not mentioned in this article - occurred at places that are a short stroll from one another.
In other words, it was another fun-filled First Friday in downtown Elkton.
