RISING SUN — There’s a celebratory day on the calendar for just about any food, cause or event these days.
Sunday was Nelson Mandela International Day to pay tribute to the late South African leader, National Hamiltons Day celebrates the face on the $10 bill, World Listening Day to encourage people to enjoy the sounds of nature and National Ice Cream Day to celebrate the frozen treats.
So naturally there was a party at Kilby Cream in Rising Sun.
“Every day is National Ice Cream Day with us,” said Holly Hannum as she enjoyed a cone of mint chocolate chip ice cream.
John Fragepani came to Kilby’s from Delaware to check out the unique flavors offered on Strohmaier Lane. Maryland Madness and Udder Butter were among the flavors from which to choose. The specials for National Ice Cream Day included the S’mores Waffle Sundae and the Chocolate Peanut Butter Sundae.
“I’m a strawberry person,” said Mary Dickert.
She and her son Adam came to Kilby Cream from Newark and grabbed lunch from the food truck before celebrating the day with ice cream.
“I saw on Facebook that it was National Ice Cream Day so we came down,” she said.
Frank Pomponi typically goes to Broom’s Blooms Dairy nearer to his Bel Air home.
“We came here with friends,” Pomponi said as he waited in line for his turn to choose an ice cream treat. “My buddy lives literally across the street and he told me to come by.”
Diana Paisley brought daughters Audrey and Margot from Oxford to celebrate since the family was in the area.
“I said, Oh let’s go to Kilby’s. We’re right here,” she said, adding National Ice Cream Day was a bonus.
Lindsey Bear also was enjoying the ice cream stop during a visit with family.
“We’re here from Alaska,” Bear said as she rescued what was left of the ice cream cone in the hand of her two-year-old son Sawyer. “We have ice cream in Alaska but it’s not this good.”
