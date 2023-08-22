CHESAPEAKE CITY — Chesapeake City Mayor Rich Taylor heartily welcomed Bayheads Brewing Company to town Saturday morning and thanked Charlie Copeland for moving into town from a prior location on Augustine Herman Highway.
“It’s incredibly important that we have all our commercial spaces filled,” Taylor said. “This will support visitors and residents year round.”
Bayheads Brewing Company is now located in what had been Bohemia Cafe on Second St. While the exterior is still getting attention, the inside has been gutted and transformed — the brewing goes on in one end of the building while service of those brews takes place on the other. Customers will find five cozy tables with street views and 10 seats at the bar. Placards at each table and along the bar give customers a direct connection to The Chesapeake Inn for food.
“Chesapeake City is thankful and grateful Mr. Copeland has decided to relocate in our historic district,” Taylor read from a proclamation on behalf the the mayor and town council.
After the ribbon was cut outside, the tables filled quickly and Copeland began to fill cups with the beers on tap. While Taylor looked forward to a St. Augies — a beer named for Augustine Herman — Bob Miller decided on an IPA instead of his signature stout; Nighttime Dredger. Sitting below the sign on the wall there was no doubt he was the inspiration.
“I was blown away,” he said of the surprise of seeing his image in the art. Miller said had been complaining to Copeland about the lack of a stout beer on tap. Nighttime Dredger is a coffee stout.
“It’s a heavy, full bodied beer,” he said. “It’s very, very rich with a good coffee flavor.”
Bayheads Brewing will be open Thursday 2pm-10pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm-12am and Sunday 12pm-8pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.