MARYLAND — Home sales fell 33.8% in April compared to last year as interest rate hikes and limited inventories of homes being listed across Maryland.
The Maryland Realtors industry group reported statewide home sales declined to 5,435 units in April 2023 from 8,240 a year earlier.
The Federal Reserve Bank has raised interest rates ten times since March 2020 as the U.S. central bank (and its financial cohorts) are confronted by high inflation after monetary and fiscal infusions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Home sales volumes are down 21.2% in Talbot County, 42.1% in Anne Arundel County, 31.6% in Wicomico County, 28.9% in Worcester County and 38.5% in Montgomery County, according to the realtors group.
Median and average sales prices did edge up to $396,500 (up 1.7%) and $467,986 (up 0.8%) respectively, compared to a year ago.
Median sale prices for April in Talbot County was $420,000 (up 2% from a year ago), $256,228 in Dorchester County (down 2.9%), $420,000 in Prince George’s County (up 5%) and $219,000 in Baltimore (down 4.8%)
“The primary reason for the rise in prices, despite the activity slowdown, remains a lack of inventory, which hovering around one month’s supply. A market is considered balanced with 6 months of inventory,” the realtors group said in a press release Monday.
There are currently 7,482 homes for sales statewide down in April down from 9,345 a year ago — a 20% drop.
Yolanda Muckle, president of the Maryland Realtors, said there continues to be shortage of homes for sale — especially for first-time and entry level buyers. They are facing higher interest rates and very limited supplies in some submarkets, especially of townhouses.
“What’s troubling is that at the point, when we are at a shortage of 122,000 housing units for Marylanders, some governments, like the Prince George’s County Council, are looking to exacerbate this problem by considering a two-year moratorium on townhouse development,” said Muckle. “We are not going to solve this problem by focusing on single-family homes. Marylanders in every county in this state need options.”
