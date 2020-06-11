Hollywood Casino is getting ready to re-open

PERRYVILLE — When Hollywood Casino opens next Friday Matt Heiskell expects to see many happy faces.
“I know there are a lot of people looking forward to getting out,” Heiskell, the general manager and vice president of operations for the 10-year-old business on Chesapeake Overlook Parkway said Thursday.
It was Heiskell’s job to also open the Horseshoe Casino in Baton Rouge, La. May 18. It will be the same system used to get Perryville’s casino back in working order. The includes thermal cameras at the door to detect fevers of staff and customers.
“The slot machines, every other one will be disabled,” he said. “There will be limited space at the table games.”
There will be an effort to count heads as the casino is also under orders to operate at half its allowed capacity
Before all that he is calling staff back into work for training under the new guidelines and to give the entire place a thorough cleaning and disinfecting. He is still in the process of contacting all the people he had to lay off in March.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that all of the state’s casinos could reopen at 5 p.m. June 19. Perryville Mayor Robert Ashby was watching the press conference on television and his reaction to the news startled his wife.
“I jumped off the couch ... I threw my hip out dancing in my living room,” he said.
Perryville has been without its share of the casino proceeds since Hollywood Casino — Maryland’s first casino — closed in March. It cost the town about $110,000 each month. Some town employees were laid off, while others faced a loss of hours. Other cuts were made to survive without that revenue.
“We’re really, really dependent on that money,” Ashby said, adding that even with cuts and spending freezes the town could still end the current fiscal year in the black.
Cecil County receives a percentage of the proceeds from the casino when it is in operation. The county sends 35% of that to Perryville. Even though that revenue stream is returning, Ashby said there would still be budget cuts kept in place.
“Until we get that first check ... we just don’t know the extent,” Ashby said. “But I think it’s going to start coming right back in.”
Ashby is not worried about the casino getting to the point where folks are turned away.
“It’s never elbow-to-elbow in there,” he said, noting he visits the casino as a customer several times per year.
Heiskell said during the closing there was still some activity going on at Hollywood Casino.
“While the Greene Turtle has been closed we made some great changes,” he said. “It now has its own restrooms and can accept families.”
An entrance removed from the casino was constructed allowing those under 21 — Maryland’s legal gambling age — to enter the restaurant.
“They are going to find we’ve made some cool changes,” Heiskell said.
