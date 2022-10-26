ELKTON — Last year, Toys For Tots helped bring Christmas joy to to nearly 5,800 children. This year, the Marine Corps Reserves Unit based in the former Social Security office building in the Big Elk Mall expects even more toys to be needed.
“Everything is so much more expensive,” said Betty Dean, coordinator of the annual toy drive. That means less disposable income for under the Christmas tree for parents struggling with the cost of groceries, gasoline and housing. Dean said Monday that she already has 100 families signed up.
“I usually don’t get families until November,” Dean said. “It’s going to be a rough year.”
Compounding the problem is the announcement last week that Cecil County’s Shop With A Cop program has retired.
In a statement on its Facebook page, organizers said it was “a difficult decision.”
“Shop With A Cop, Cecil County has fulfilled its initial mission and as a result, we will not be hosting additional events,” the statement reads. “{span}As we close this chapter, we have had time to reflect and want to acknowledge the privilege of working for 10 wonderful years with the Cecil County community and the law enforcement officers who serve it.”
Shop With a Cop paired children in need with a uniformed law enforcement officer to shop for toys and clothes for that child and his family. Children were chosen for the experience by their school in many cases. While the shopping was fun, organizers looked to build relationships with the children and their families. Children were brought to the store in a police car running with lights and sirens. After the shopping was done there would be lunch and a visit from Santa while the presents were wrapped by an army of volunteers.
Jimmy Russell, a member of the Maryland State Police who co-founded the local event, laid the blame at the feet of the pandemic.
“Our big fundraisers were the gala and silent auction at Schaefer’s,” he said of the popular Chesapeake City venue. When COVID erupted fundraising was canceled. Russell said even as rules about social distancing changed organizers hesitated. “We never felt comfortable enough as an organization to bring people together.”
SWAC-CC would serve more than 100 children and those who took part felt it was the highlight of their holiday season.
“But with no fundraising it’s difficult to pull off,” he said.
Toys For Tots is doubling its efforts, meanwhile, hoping to place 200 collection bins around Cecil County. Jerry Moran said he’s already placed 60 of the hard-to-miss cardboard bins in offices, stores and businesses. Call 443-466-3167 to get a Toys for Tots drop box. Anyone wishing to mail a check donation can do so to 1189 Leeds Road, Elkton MD 21921. Make checks payable to Toys For Tots.
Moran said every child in the program will also receive books along with toys this year thanks to an overwhelming donation from Scholastic Books.
“We got three tractor trailer loads of books,” Moran said of the company famous for its in-school book fairs. Because of the sheer numbers – each truck held 52,000 titles – Moran said schools are encouraged to call 443-466-3167 and ask for books for students.
“We are not going to give you ‘A Book.’ We’re going to give you a case of books,” he said. “They’re nice books.”
Volunteers are busy Monday through Friday sorting and shelving donations that have already arrived. Nancy Fowler had the job Monday of setting out board games.
Each child gets four toys, Dean said of the distribution efforts.
“That’s not counting books and stocking stuffers,” she said. “And we give each family a board game.”
Dean said when people shop to donate to Toys for Tots dolls, trucks, trains, cars and dinosaurs quickly come to mind. However, she also looks for gifts for older children that may be part of a family of youngsters.
“If there’s kids in a family under (age)12 but there’s one that’s older, I make sure they get something,” Dean said. This is where the need is for such items as footballs, basketballs and soccer balls, hooded sweatshirts, electric razors, hair care, body wash and make up kits.
The Garage on Pulaski Highway in Elkton is hosting a Cars & Coffee event Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to collect toys and will also auction two Lego building sets; a Mustang and a Raptor with all the proceeds going to Toys For Tots.
Families in need of Christmas assistance should go to https://elkton-md.toysfortots.org/ to sign up.
