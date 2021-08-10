NORTH EAST — Beverly Poff just wanted to see smiling faces as she handed out school supplies Saturday morning during the Monarch Recovery Community Outreach.
“I had a little kindergartener come through here. I gave her an Elsa book bag and lunch box,” Poff said, referring to the popular heroine from the Disney movie Frozen. “She was tickled to death and she was strutting.”
Poff was among the army of volunteers manning tables in the front parking lot at North East Middle School on behalf of Monarch Recovery Ministries in memory of Pastor Phil Meekins, who founded the ministries and ran them until his death in May from COVID-19.
“He would hate all this fanfare,” Karen Meekins said of her late husband. “He never wanted to be in the spotlight.”
The Salute to Cecil County Veterans was dedicated to his memory July 3 and now those whose lives he touched are keeping his ministries alive.
“We are doing our very best,” Meekins said.
She knew her husband gave of himself without ceasing.
“But I can’t believe the stories I’m hearing,” she said.
Saturday morning the volunteers offered clothing, personal hygiene items, hot food, groceries, toys and housewares. Shoppers were encouraged to make a donation in whatever amount could be afforded in the Pay What You Can event.
Kathryn Bothell was carrying a kitchen sink to her car.
“I have a friend, she’s interested in this part,” she said, pointing to the faucet. “She doesn’t know if it’s going to fit.”
Bothell noted the great selection of items presented for the community yard sale.
“This is great, especially if you have children,” Bothell said.
Searching through the multitude of clothing was Kim Thomas from Aberdeen.
“I know a couple of people that went through this program and got help with their addictions,” Thomas said. She found clothes for herself and also some items for a friend moving to a new apartment. “I came through here earlier and saw a rice cooker, but when I came back here to get it, it was gone.”
Boneek Myers led her daughter, Juleane, 10, to the school supplies table.
“She needs so much,” Myers said. Juleane enters 5th grade in the fall.
Tiffany Stockton saw the event as she drove through North East to pick up her son from camp.
“I had to stop by on my way home,” Stockton, from Wilmington, said. Michael Thompson stood nearby holding items his mother had already found.
Next to the prayer tent, Sue Stude played her guitar and sang to the shoppers.
“I used to play bluegrass with Phil,” Stude said in between sets. “I love Karen and this wonderful church family.”
Another Pay What You Can sale will be held Aug. 21 at 1656 Turkey Point Road in North East.
