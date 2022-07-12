The owners of Bog Turtle Brewery at 10 East Main St. in Rising Sun plan to open a breakfast restaurant across the street in the fall, to be called Hatchers on Main. It was the home of Sue's Restaurant until Dec. 2020.
The owners of Bog Turtle Brewery at 10 East Main St. in Rising Sun plan to open a breakfast restaurant across the street in the fall, to be called Hatchers on Main. It was the home of Sue's Restaurant until Dec. 2020.
Gerry Knotts studies the plaque naming Sue’s Restaurant the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year for 2020. Knotts ran the East Main Street restaurant with Jim Gibney. Sue’s closed at the end of 2020 after 73 years in business. The owners of Bog Turtle Brewery, Steve Applegate and Chris Davis, purchased the restaurant and will re-open it in the fall as Hatchers on Main.
RISING SUN — That "Something's Brewing" sign hanging where Sue's Restaurant once operated is a hint that it is going to be a breakfast-focused eatery to be called "Hatchers on Main."
It's a new venture by Steve Applegate and Chris Davis, owners of Bog Turtle Brewery across the street. In fact, according to Laura Bienkowski, marketing and events manager, the name of the new restaurant was derived from Bog Turtle.
"The kid's menu at Bog Turtle is called 'Hatchlings,'" she said, in keeping with the turtle theme.
Bog Turtle Brewery will continue churning out its popular adult beverages while the restaurant will focus on serving complementary tavern foods to the lunch and dinner crowd. Hatchers on Main will serve breakfast favorites such as crepes and waffles.
"But we won't serve breakfast sandwiches or specialty coffees," Bienkowski said, deferring those items to Rise N Grind Cafe.
Davis says alcohol could be part of the Hatchers on Main menu, but would be done carefully and thoughtfully.
"Selling food and alcoholic beverages opposite our brewing and distribution licensing is more complex than one would think to remain compliant," Davis said. "However, we are working closely with the Cecil County Liquor Board and Marylands Alcohol Tobacco Commission to ensure we remain compliant in both businesses."
Sue's Restaurant closed Dec. 30, 2020. Named after Jimmy Gibney's late wife Sue when he purchased the restaurant in 1985, the business at 9 East Main Street has been vacant since Sue's closed. Bienkowski said the fact that the property was vacant helped Bog Turtle Brewery win money through Maryland's Project Restore program, which offers funding to help with re-development.
Last Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that another round of Project Restore funding is now being offered, which provides rental assistance, tax breaks and more financial incentives to start or expand an existing commercial or retail business that moves into unused spaces.
Hatchers on Main will be busy beyond the breakfast hours, but for another purpose, Bienkowski said.
"We will also serve as an event space," Bienkowski said. The space can be rented for business or private functions such as bridal or baby showers, employee meetings or parties and more.
Look for Hatchers on Main to open in the fall, she said.
