BEL AIR, Md. — As Cecil County pushes forward with various warehouse construction projects, neighboring Harford County is considering a moratorium on such projects in order to update its zoning designations.
“Our zoning code was created in 1982,” said Sam Kahl, spokesman for Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly. “Warehousing in 1982 was very different from the business model today.”
According to Kahl, Harford County is seeing a move toward what he called “mega-warehouses.” One building currently in the planning stages is over 5 million square feet and covers over 700 acres.
“But it’s just considered a warehouse,” he said. “That’s far greater than what zoning ever anticipated.”
Kahl said Cassilly doesn’t want to end warehouse construction in Harford County. He just wants the definitions changed to 2023 standards.
“We need to put a big pause on this so our zoning code can properly acclimate for the impact of mega warehouses,”Kahl said.
In Harford County there is also 2.6 million square feet of warehouse buildings sitting vacant.
“And then we want to build more,” he said.
The moratorium was introduced to the Harford County Council several weeks ago. Cassilly is waiting for council approval.
“This is not a forever moratorium. It’s a temporary pause,” he said, adding, “It should have been done a long time ago.”
Cecil County has nine industrial and technology parks, according to the Maryland Department of Commerce. Rental rates for these buildings range from $6.50 a foot to as much as $22/foot.
