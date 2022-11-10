ELKTON — With a week to go to the grand opening, employees of Grocery Outlet of Elkton were hard at work Tuesday setting up displays and stocking shelves.
While the ribbon will be cut at 10 a.m., shoppers can get inside the new store, 801 East Pulaski Highway, on Nov. 17 at 7 a.m. with a reward for getting up that early.
“The first 100 customers will get a Bliss Bucks gift card,” said Scott Hines, independent operator of the store in the Village at Elkton Shopping Center. Hines said the cards would carry random redemption values from $5 to $500. While supplies last, every customer will also get a free re-usable Grocery Outlet tote.
At the ribbon cutting, Hines will make donations to three organizations; Youth Empowerment Source, Upper Bay Counseling and Support Services and --the one nearest and dearest to his heart --Elkton Vet Center.
“It’s important to me to give back to the community,” Hines said. However, the gift to the Elkton Vet Center is directly connected to his son, Staff Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines.
“On April 8, 2019, my son was killed in Afghanistan,” Hines said. “He was an incredible young man.”
The US Marine Corps Color Guard is also part of the ribbon cutting. Corporate officials even included Sgt. Hines in a mural to be added to the walls of the store.
Hines said this Grocery Outlet is only the second in Maryland, but another will open soon after Elkton in Salisbury. Grocery Outlet is a 75 year old family-owned company based in Emeryville, Cal.
“It’s an extreme value grocery retailer,” Hines said. Customers will find fresh produce, meat, dairy and deli selections along with frozen foods, health and beauty, general merchandise and NOSH items.
“It stands for Natural Organic Special and Healthy,” Hines explained. Look for the green NOSH sign hanging overhead. It sticks out from the other red signs throughout the store.
Look also for the Wow! sticker pointing to even deeper discounts of 50% or more. Hines said 60% of the merchandise is name brand. Grocery Outlet also shares what Hines called “opportunity buys” with its customers. It’s another chance to save on those national brands; taking items off the hands of manufacturers because of such things as a change in the color of the box, or a tweak of the logo.
Grocery Outlet doesn’t do a lot of coupon promotions but when it happens customers will find them on the Grocery Outlet of Elkton Facebook page. That’s also where you can sign up for the chance to win $1,000 in free groceries.
“A lot of people like to treasure hunt,” Hines said. “We get so many neat things. That’s why people love us.”
He shared a message from social media of a person who came to know Grocery Outlet in Oregon but had relocated to Elkton. When she learned three weeks after the move that Grocery Outlet was coming to Elkton her reaction was “Oh my God.”
Grocery Outlet of Elkton will be open seven days per week from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., closed only for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Hines has 30 full- and part-time employees but said he is always looking for eager workers and accepts applications any time.
