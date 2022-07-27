PERRYVILLE — Reservations are now being taken for people who would like to be among the first to stay at the new Great Wolf Lodge, which is expected to open Aug. 1, 2023.
Officials with the Madison, Wisc. based company hosted a ceremony this week to mark one year since construction began and that the structure is now under roof.
What usually happens when Great Wolf Lodge reaches the point in construction where all the exterior walls are up and the roof is on there is a “topping off” ceremony when the final beam is signed by local officials and set into place.
However, the crew from Turner Construction is ahead of schedule, so Steve Jacobson, {span}vice president of domestic development for Great Wolf Resorts, arranged for an alternative. He unveiled a large red and orange section of one of the two water slide chutes for signatures.
“Now we can concentrate on finishing the building,” Jacobson told the audience seated near the entrance to the more than 2.5 acre building that will be the largest resort in the company’s portfolio.
“This will be a real showcase not only for this town and this county but also the entire Mid-Atlantic,” he said.
Scott Bulera, vice president and general manager of Turner Construction, called this project “a jewel of a waterpark.”
“Let’s come back with our bathing suits and see who will be first down the water chute,” Bulera said.
Perryville Mayor Matt Roath couldn’t say enough about the benefits this 700-room resort brings to the town.
“We’ve seen significant impacts with residential and commercial growth,” Roath said. However, more importantly, it’s the buzz the project has created. When he recently met up with the Perryville Major Boys Little League team, all the players wanted to know when it would open.
“I’ve got this unique feeling that people will be talking to people who will come back to Perryville,” Roath said. “This is such a great opportunity.”
Steve Overbay, acting director of Cecil County Administration, said Great Wolf represents years of work by many at the town, county and state level.
“Thanks to their hard work and our collective hard work, we get to stand here on what a year ago was just a field,” Overbay said. “The cadence of this project has been amazing... and it’s fun when you get to do this work with a top notch company.”
Overbay added that the outcome has been everything that Great Wolf Resorts has promised.
“We are very excited about the number of jobs. They are going to be a massive employer,” he added. Great Wolf has vowed to do job fairs specifically for Perryville residents to get the anticipated 850 or more full- and part-time jobs.
When Great Wolf Lodge was initially proposed it had 500 rooms and one water slide. In Dec. 2020 the town approved plans to expand the resort to 700 rooms and two slides, making it the largest Great Wolf Lodge. It will also boast a large indoor splash pad, outdoor pool, an indoor ropes course and other amenities.
At the topping off, the invitees were able to see what the four signature Great Wolf Lodge rooms would look like. One of each have been completed: The Wolf Den, Grizzly Suite, Family Suite and Kids Cabin.
Brooke Patterson, chief marketing officer for Great Wolf Resorts said each room has educational elements but also provides opportunities for families, family groups, and friends to celebrate and bond. Each room also carries the Great Wolf decor and the Wolf Den and Kids Cabin integrate a new set of animated characters soon to be introduced.
Tim Snelling, Perryville Commissioner, was just as thrilled as everyone else at the topping off and of the future.
“I am very excited to see what it will do for our town and for the tourism four our town,” Snelling said. “This is great for our town, great for Cecil County and great for the state.”
To get that early registration, which comes with a 25% discount, go to https://www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.