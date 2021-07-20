PERRYVILLE — Shovels broke ground in a large lot off Chesapeake Overlook Parkway Tuesday signaling the official start of construction for Great Wolf Lodge.
Steven Jacobson, vice president of domestic development for Great Wolf Resorts, called this "a milestone day for all of us" as Turner Construction prepares to build a $250 million, 2 million square foot family resort with 126,000 square feet of water park.
"We're creating the largest number of jobs we've ever had with all different levels of jobs," Jacobson said, explaining there would be part time jobs for students but, more importantly, well paying jobs for adults in hospitality, engineering and for chefs.
Less than a year ago, Great Wolf came to Perryville and sought permission to increase the size of the project from 500 hotel rooms to more than 700 and adding a second water slide tower, making the Perryville lodge the largest in the Great Wolf portfolio.
"700 rooms is exciting," said Danielle Hornberger, Cecil County Executive. "We are so excited to bring this diverse business to Cecil County."
Perryville Mayor Matt Roath told those assembled it is hard to imagine now all the changes coming to the former Stewart property next to Hollywood Casino.
"The town of Perryville is going to change and it's going to be some heavy lifting for us," Roath said, adding that the town is now getting inundated by others interested in benefitting from the well know destination venue.
"You've got a really good investment here. You guys are just going to crush it," the mayor said.
Kelly Schulz, Maryland Commerce Secretary, happily spelled out all the project means throughout the building process and beyond.
"This will bring many jobs for constructions and 850 permanent jobs plus $100 million in additional revenue," Schulz said. "Think of what that does for our businesses, our communities, our schools. It's a game changer."
For Jacobson it all comes back to phone calls from Dianna Battaglia, director of planning for Perryville.
"I'm not sure we'd be here today if it weren't for her," Jacobson said. "She called me dozens of times and I finally said, "I gotta call her back so she'll stop bothering me."
He then found Battaglia in the crowd and pointed out to her he was wearing a clip on tie, recalling the first time they met in person to discuss Great Wolf coming to Perryville.
"She grabs you by the lapel," Jacobson said. "I even saw her do it to Gov. Hogan. I'm surprised his security detail didn't intervene."
Great Wolf Lodge is expected to open in 2023.
