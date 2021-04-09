PERRYVILLE — With the unanimous votes cast on two measures, Great Wolf Lodge has cleared the last of its hurdles with the town and can start construction on what is being billed as the largest resort in the company’s portfolio.
Perryville’s mayor and commissioners approved Resolution 2021-01, which amends the original site plan to include 38,000 additional square feet of water park amenities and brings the total number of hotel rooms from 500 to 703.
The town’s Planning Commission approved the plans for the more than $200 million project at its March 15 meeting and sent the recommendation to the elected body.
Also, the board approved Ordinance 2021-03, a second amendment spelling out the latest expansion plans and its impact on Perryville.
“As far as the town is concerned, it’s done,” Mayor Robert Ashby said Thursday.
However, there are still issues Great Wolf must address outside of town borders. Ashby said Steve Jacobson, vice president of domestic development for Great Wolf Resorts, continues to work through other permitting.
“There was a meeting with the county last week and he was told he could get a grading permit,” Ashby said. “The only thing keeping Great Wolf Lodge from putting shovels in the ground is financing.”
According to the mayor, Jacobson is against groundbreaking until the money is established.
“He said with the way financing works if he did that then he’d have to shut down the job and would have to be evaluated for the financing,” Ashby said.
Jacobson told the mayor the financing should fall into place quickly.
“He says the groundbreaking should be in June,” Ashby said.
With the larger water park – an additional water slide, larger lazy river and splash pool plus 203 additional rooms – Perryville expects to gain $110 million in revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.