Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan shares in the laughter after telling a story of his beer drinking encounter at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Hogan visited Bog Turtle Brewery in Rising Sun and also toured its Hatchers on Main business under construction across the street.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is greeted by Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion as he arrived Wednesday to tour Bog Turtle Brewery and Hatchers on Main. Also pictured is Laura Bienkowski, head of marketing and publicity for Bog Turtle Brewery.
Steve Applegate, co-owner of Bog Turtle Brewery on East Main Street in Rising Sun, tells Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan how his business survived the pandemic thanks to an influx of state and Cecil County grants. Travis Marion, mayor of Rising Sun, right, said Hogan is the latest high level state official to visit the town.
During a brief tour of the inside of the former Sue’s Restaurant in Rising Sun, Chris Davis, right, gives a presentation to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, second from left, showing what Hatchers on Main will look like when it opens in November.
Chris Davis, co-owner of Bog Turtle Brewery in Rising Sun, gave a presentation Wednesday to show Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan what he and partner Steve Applegate are doing to make the former Sue’s Restaurant into Hatchers on Main.
Luke Lindsey, head brewer for Bog Turtle Brewery in Rising Sun, explains to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan how the beer flavors are concocted. Hogan visited Wednesday to see how Project Restore grant funding awarded to the brewery was being used.
With his glass full and the foamy top settled, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan takes a sip of the Bog Turtle Brewery 2 Stories Blonde Ale he had just poured Wednesday during a visit to the Rising Sun business.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, center, presents a citation to Bog Turtle Brewery in Rising Sun to note its accomplishments and successes. Hogan toured the brewery Wednesday and also saw the renovation in progress across the street that will become Hatchers on Main come November.
Steve Applegate, co-owner of Bog Turtle Brewery in Rising Sun, left, and Laura Bienkowski, director of public relations and publicity, presented Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan with several gifts to remember his stop at Bog Turtle Brewery Wednesday.
Once inside Bog Turtle Brewery, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan shakes hands with Steve Applegate, co-owner of the Rising Sun brew pub. At center is Chris Davis, the brewery’s other owner.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan took a brief pause during his tour of Bog Turtle Brewery and Hatchers on Main to pose with Connor Pannock, 3, of Rising Sun.
Steve Applegate, co-owner of Bog Turtle Brewery in Rising Sun, explains to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan that the small size of the production area limits how much beer can be brewed at one time.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan pulls the tap on 2 Stories Blonde Ale to fill his glass at Bog Turtle Brewery in Rising Sun Wednesday.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan enjoyed the spicy chicken sandwich and fries he ordered while at Bog Turtle Brewery in Rising Sun Wednesday, giving both 5 stars.
RISING SUN — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan made a stop on East Main Street Wednesday to check on one of the many businesses that is benefitting from Project Restore.
Steve Applegate and Chris Davis, co-owners of Bog Turtle Brewery at 10 East Main St., welcomed Hogan and thanked him for the grant funding.
“We got grants from the state and Cecil County to get us through the pandemic,” Applegate told the governor, noting the brewery qualified for assistance with rent and operations.
Project Restore funds allowed the partners to take on the vacant restaurant across the street. That program, in part, targets vacant buildings for redevelopment. Hogan walked inside the former Sue’s Restaurant to see that it has been gutted and will open in the fall as Hatchers on Main. With the aid of a computer presentation, Davis explained the plans to convert the 1950s era diner into a restaurant and venue for small private parties.
“We’ve invested about $100,000 of our own money in this,” Davis said, adding the landlord is also contributing.
Hogan is the latest high level state official to visit the town, said Mayor Travis Marion.
“We’ve had the lieutenant governor here and the comptroller,” Davis said. “(Gov. Hogan) is very impressed with what we’ve been able to do with revitalization.”
Marion said the facelift along Main Street is probably 95% complete.
“We still have 16 East Main that we’re trying to revitalize,” the mayor said. “We have potential investors. The big thing is getting the building from the county.”
Rising Sun has been trying to free the building from tax sales with the plan to raze it for other projects.
“It’s so cool that the governor came here,” Applegate said. “He isn’t above coming to a little place like this.”
He said he appreciates the support and his interest in seeing these grant funded projects first hand.
“He really cares about the business and its impact and he puts his. money where his mouth is,” Applegate said.
Hogan was at the brewery long enough to take a tour of the production facility, pour himself a glass of 2 Stories Blonde Ale and enjoy a spicy chicken sandwich and fries.
“I like spicy food,” Hogan said. “I give the sandwich and the fries 5 stars.”
