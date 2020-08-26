ELKTON — Larry McElroy has been given permission by the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners to try live music again at his Conowingo pub, The Golden Mule.
The liquor board voted to allow for a 30-day test period for live music at the establishment at 1809 Conowingo Road near Rising Sun.
Liquor board member Kristen Ortt seconded the motion for the trial period "in the hopes that everyone will be satisfied with the decibel level in the neighborhood."
For McElroy, this is a chance to boost flagging sales.
"Business has been slow. Low key entertainment outdoors could generate some revenue," he said.
McElroy first got permission for live music in Feb. 2019 and by June neighbors came before the liquor board to complain. At the first liquor board meeting since the pandemic began, held Wednesday morning via Zoom, McElroy admitted even he thought the music was too loud.
"Loud bands irritate me too," he said. "I do understand your concerns. If it gets to the point it's unbearable I have no problem shutting it down."
Neighbors also took issue with construction, loud motorcycles and and patrons wandering off the property and into neighboring yards late at night. McElroy said the wandering and construction had been addressed.
He told the board this time he wants to get acoustic musicians to take his stage at a reasonable volume and neighbor-friendly hours.
His neighbors want him to be succeed, but not at the cost of their peace and quiet.
"The last time the houses nearby vibrated," said Melissa Hunter Rash, who is also concerned for an elderly relative that lives close by.
"We support Larry. We would like to see it successful," Hunter added. "The property is well maintained and he offers different kinds of food."
McElroy told the neighbors he would only bring in solo musicians or duets.
"I'm thinking guitars and no amplifiers," he said. "If you think it's too loud come see me."
"I definitely want to be a good neighbor," he added.
The plan is to offer the music of Friday and Saturday evenings until 9, but only until 6 on Sunday. Earl Bradford, director of the liquor board, said the 30-day trial period would start with the first act. He added that it was McElroy's duty to report that date to the board.
