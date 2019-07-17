Elkton, MD (21921)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.