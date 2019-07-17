NORTH EAST — TCC in the North East Plaza will be one of more than 850 cellphone stores across the country giving away backpacks full of school supplies from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
It's part of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
Inside each backpack will be back-to-school essentials including pencils, paper, glue, folders and more.
The store will have 200 backpacks available on a first come, first served basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.