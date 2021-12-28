NORTH EAST — They first met in culinary school, and now Raheem Taylor and Tom Pennell II are opening a restaurant together in January.
The menu at Forge Southern Comfort is just what its name implies; think rich, filling macaroni and cheese, spicy, savory shrimp and grits, hearty chicken and waffles, greens and apple cobbler will be on the menu.
And okra.
“It’s casual atmosphere meets fine dining with no dress code,” Taylor said.
Pennell said the menu will reflect locally sourced food as the partners work on forging connections with the Cecil County ag community.
Located at 472 Mauldin Avenue in North East, the restaurant is taking over the home of the original UnWined on the Water. However, when John Bragg, owner of UnWined, decided he wanted to focus all his attention on the Elkton UnWined, he closed the North East location. The closing allowed Forge Southern Comfort to move in, with plans to open in late January.
When Forge does open, the hours will be 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10-8 and Sunday and 11-9 the rest of the week. Saturday and Sunday will feature a breakfast buffet with weekday lunch specials from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Pennell grew up in Cecil County and worked at several familiar eateries to hone his skills including Susky River Grille. He met Taylor at the Pennsylvania School of Culinary.
At PSC, the two learned they shared a passion for classic southern comfort food.
“I had always worked in food service,” Taylor, a native of Philadelphia, said. Together they have more than two decades of experience of cooking and running successful restaurants.
According to the Forge Southern Comfort Facebook page, “The time has come to show the world what he has learned all the while accomplishing his biggest dream yet: Forge.”
And while it’s not on the menu, keep a look out for southern charm at Forge Southern Comfort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.