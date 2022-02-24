ELKTON — The owner of the bar known as The Fletchwood Tavern said all her bills have been paid and all her distributors notified that she is closing Feb. 28.
However, her decision is a moot point after the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners suspended the business's liquor license for 45 days, effective immediately.
Ann Brown and George Kelly, owners of Brown and Kelly LLC, which ran the business, and Shirley Brown (no relation), the property owner, were cited for violating noise regulations connected to the license.
In a letter sent on Feb. 23, the board informed them they were guilty of the allegations.
".. the Board felt that there was a sufficient amount of testimony by witnesses to find that the 'peace, safety, and tranquility of the neighborhood' had been disturbed," the letter reads. "The Board finds you guilty and has suspended the alcoholic beverage license for 45 days effective immediately."
Brown and Kelly faced identical charges in Dec. 2020. The license was suspended for 30 days after a Cecil County Sheriff's Deputy reported that CCSO was called to the business 21 times about noise and other issues.
Shirley Brown told the board she is actively seeking a new owner for the property, adding it had not been managed well since her husband passed away.
Ann Brown apologized to Commissioners Steve Miller, Bernie Chiominto and Kristen Ortt saying she and her partner and staff tried to do the best they could.
"I came here with good intentions," Ann Brown told the Liquor Board Wednesday. "When you've done everything you can it's time to go."
Brown has been renting the property at 208 Fletchwood Road in Elkton since February 2020, entering into a lease management agreement with Shirley Brown, owner of the property near the county line. At the January 2020 liquor board meeting, she said she had experience in running a bar and would be selective about who was allowed to enter.
The liquor board was made aware of complaints from a Cecil County Council member and from the Cecil County Sheriff's Office and began its investigation. The complaints alleged late night noise - some of which happened after 2 a.m., when the business should have been closed - and reports of using a neighboring parking lot and driving recklessly in the parking lot.
At the meeting Wednesday, Earl Bradford, chief inspector, played several video clips taken Jan. 23 between 12:49 a.m. and 2:08 am, and another from Feb. 5 at 1 a.m. showing how the music being played inside could be heard from 60 yards away in residential neighborhoods. In one clip could be heard congratulatory -- albeit expletive laced -- shouting.
"It was nowhere near the number of people we have seen there, but they are loud," Bradford said ahead of playing the clips. "You'll hear a lot of 'happy M-F birthday," he added.
Bradford pointed to foot traffic in one clip showing people entering the bar when it was after 2 a.m. However, Ann Brown countered that what the video did not show was the pair in question were only inside briefly and were told to leave. She added that the noise complaints likely come from people coming in and out to smoke or use their phones. Also, an employee would come in and out frequently in the course of maintaining trash cans.
"It was never my intention to disturb anybody," she said.
Fletchwood Inn's address has been drawn into several criminal investigations including a shooting in June 2019 that happened in the parking lot and several other altercations nearby. Brown noted under her management that did not happen.
"There were no shootings, no stabbings, no fighting. We came a long way but my efforts didn't work," she said.
Bradford said Shirley Brown can sell the property with the license attached, but the 45-day suspension remains in effect and any new owner would need to come before the board to keep the license.
