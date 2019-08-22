ELKTON — The town planning commission approved a final plan for a Dollar General and self-storage units last week for the former RMR plant site off Route 213, and town officials believe that work will start on the retail space relatively soon.
The final plan approved by the planning commission on Aug. 12 includes slight alterations on where vehicles would enter and exit the property, but overall the plan remains the same. The Dollar General would face North Bridge Street, and storage units would be located in the rear of the property.
One facility would be a climate-controlled storage facility that is 20,700 square feet, while other storage facilities would be a traditional self-storage model, with one three stories in height.
The property at 655 N. Bridge St. was the former home of the RMR Corporation, a manufacturer of fractional-horsepower electric motors that commonly power household appliances or smaller automobile parts, for 20 years until its parent company went bankrupt.
In 1994, a tornado struck the building and the damage prompted an inspection by the MDE’s Emergency Response Division. Approximately 30 transformers, 130 drums and several above-ground storage tanks were in the vicinity of the building. The department requested and received assistance from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to perform a removal action.
As a result, the property owner Eric Schwab entered in the MDE’s voluntary cleanup program in 2006. Under the agreement, the property use is limited to commercial and industrial use. Over the past decade, Schwab had several proposals for the parcel, including a office/warehouse complex or a multi-residential complex, but those quickly faded.
Schwab is also required to notify the state 30 days before planned construction, and is required to have appropriate air monitoring for contaminated with a site-specific health and safety plan to ensure all worker protections are met.
All soil excavated from areas more than a foot below grade at the property will be analyzed for the contaminants before disposal. The results of that analysis will determine the appropriate way to dispose of the soil under local, state and federal regulations.
MDE has already been notified, Schwab told the town planning commission last week. Originally, he planned to place an entrance and exit north of the property adjacent to the Northside Plaza. But the easement at that location is for utilities only, so the exit would be south of the property closer to the Cecil Whig's offices.
The last time the old RMR plant site was disturbed was when it was demolished in 2013. Schwab was under orders to do so from the town of Elkton in a campaign against blight.
The planning commission approved the final plan, contingent on comments from the town's engineer, KCI Technologies.
