DARLINGTON — Sure you’ve probably watched fireworks as the colorful blasts lit up the night sky from the comfort of a blanket on the ground, or perhaps seated in the bed of your pick up, but have you ever considered the work that goes into each fireworks display?
Making that magic happen – so you can “oooo” and “ahhhh” for a half hour – is a lot of work for the crew on the ground.
A crew from Fantastic Fireworks was doing that work Saturday, setting up at Francis Silver Park in Darlington, for that town’s celebration. Comprised of Cecil County residents, including brothers Aaron and Travis Steffan, they worked several hours to make sure the show was top notch, but also safe for all involved.
It’s a process the crew will deploy several times before the Independence Day weekend ends.
“We’re doing Chesapeake City, Chateau Bu-De and the barge in Havre de Grace,” said Aaron Steffan. “That’s a big one for us.”
They’ll be shooting off the fireworks from a barge in the Susquehanna River, where spectators will be watching from various vantage points at Perryville, Perry Point and Havre de Grace, as well as from vessels on the water.
One of the first steps, aside from moving all the cartons full of fireworks from the truck to the ground, is to set up all the devices that hold each charge until the fuse is lit and it takes off skyward.
“Anything under four inches, we can put them in these tubes called mortars,” explained Sarah Curran. “We not only set up the mortars by size, but we attach them to each other.”
Those mortars are wooden frames holding rows of heavy plastic tubes. The frames are set up in a zig-zag pattern and screwed together for reinforcement. The ends of each array get additional support with wooden triangles.
“This is a hand lit show,” Curran said. That means a crew member will use a propane torch, touching the yellow fuse to ignite the powder charge.
The Fantastic Fireworks crew has also done shows where the fireworks are lit by remote control. However, in Darlington, they prepared the fireworks and the torches while placing fire extinguishers at the ready; just in case.
“Fireworks that don’t light, we’ll soak with water,” Aaron Steffan said. They’ll be taken back to Fantastic Fireworks to be safely detonated.
To be in charge of these professional pyrotechnic displays one has to be licensed by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Aaron holds that license for this crew.
This is also the time of year that the OSFM warns people not to light fireworks in their backyards, but rather come to public displays like these. In Maryland only Class C or ground-based fireworks are legal for the non-licensed.
On average, a professional fireworks show is about 30 minutes, Travis Steffan said. The crew had dozens of cartons to unload and place inside the mortars. There were clusters of 12 about the size of a lemon and larger single pieces about the size of a grapefruit with names such as “salutes” and “glittering coconut.” Some indicate the colors to be deployed, while others are simply labeled “multi-color.”
Oh and that big display at the very end that is non-stop lights, whistles and bangs has a name too. It’s a big silver box that the Fantastic Fireworks folks call “The Finale Cake.”
To learn more about having Fantastic Fireworks at your next event go to https://fantasticfireworksmidatlantic.com.
