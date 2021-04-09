ELKTON — Saying another year is needed for the health of the turf, organizers have once again canceled the Fair Hill Races, which would have taken place Memorial Day Weekend.
“The turf needs a little more time to mature, which is pretty standard in the world of track racing,” said Chris Daley, speaking on behalf of Fair Hill.
He pointed out that in 1928 when William du Pont Jr. constructed the grass track, he waited six years before racing began. Today’s technology doesn’t need that much time, Daley added.
“The new turf is looking good and growing,” he said.
Last year, the races were another victim of the global pandemic. In May 2020, the vaccines were months away and too much was still unknown about the novel coronavirus. However because of the ebb and flow of infection rates, Daley said trying to schedule an event the size of the Fair Hill Races is still problematic because the audience would be in grandstand seating, like most other sporting events.
“Planning and scheduling was a little bit up in the air ... even though there’s a little bit of re-opening taking place,” he said.
The president and CEO of Fair Hill, Charles C. Fenwick, echoed Daley’s sentiments.
“While it is disappointing that we will not be able to host the races this spring, we know that holding off and letting the new surface develop properly is the right decision,” Fenwick said. “We want to ensure the course will be stable and secure for many decades to come.”
The steeplechase races at the Maryland 5 Star will happen in October. That’s a different course and different style of racing, Daley said.
The turf course is part of the Special Event Zone inside Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area, the state park north of Elkton. It includes an updated timber course, new competition areas in the turf infield and the cross-country course designed by Ian Stark.
“While we let the turf course develop fully, we will remain focused on delivering the best Maryland 5 Star we can to showcase our new top-class venue here at Fair Hill,” Fenwick said.
Ahead of the cancellation announcement, the Fair Hill Foundation announced that Fenwick has become the leader of the organization
“He will remain a member of the board,” Daley said.
As an amateur steeplechase jockey, Fenwick is only the second American to win the English Grand National. He trained at a top stable on the circuit in the 1980s and 1990s, winning an Eclipse Award in 1987.
William T. Phipps had to step down from board presidency to attend to personal matters and Jack S. Griswold has become co-chair emeritus. He had been named chair of the foundation earlier this year after serving as board president since 2017.
