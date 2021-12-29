FAIR HILL — A Cecil County couple has made the largest single donation — $7.5 million — to the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, a gift that will establish an institute in their names.
The Anna and James Lambdin Leadership Institute will support two programs designed to identify, support and train those in key positions to guide the future of health care.
“We are so deeply appreciative of the Lambdins’ gift. It is truly transformational and far reaching, particularly in a community hospital setting like ours,” said Jay Young, board chair of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation. “Their investment in nursing education and leadership opportunities now and in the future will help us continue to provide quality health care for many years to come.”
The Professional Advancement in Nursing Leadership will help those groups or individuals with training, certification and other skills. Meanwhile the Lyle E. Sheldon Leadership Fellows, named in honor of the retiring president and CEO, will offer training, executive coaching and certifications.
“We’re very humbled to be able to do this,” James Lambdin said. “We wanted to do something that will be lasting and beneficial to the community.”
They chose Upper Chesapeake because the couple is active in both Cecil and Harford counties and wanted the endowment to go to where it would best serve both sides of the Susquehanna River.
“My office is in Harford County,” he said of Lambdin Development Company. “I do business in both counties and my wife is a full time community volunteer in both counties. We wanted to invest in an organization that doesn’t see the river as an impediment.”
Students in the nursing programs at Cecil College and Harford Community College will get help continuing their education through the foundation.
“Once nursing students enter the workforce, they still have a huge need for financial help in getting additional education and certifications to further their careers,” Anna Lambdin said.
“It plants a seed for good things to happen in the future,” he said.
“Leadership is a hard word to define. I think the more people are aware and can be educated the better it’s going to be,” Lambdin said. “By building tomorrow’s leaders, UM UCH will continue to be able to provide the best health care for our community. Leadership is one of those things that is not really part of most educational programs,” Lambdin said. “Anna and I have seen a lot of examples of leadership in our lives, and the best examples are what we’ve seen right here at Upper Chesapeake Health. Our society needs more informed and educated leaders now and in the future, and we hope our gift will do just that now and in the future.”
The Lambdins see their endowment as a kind of obligation.
“We’ve got to share the blessing,” Lambdin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.