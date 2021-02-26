CHICAGO — Exelon Corp., the parent company of Delmarva Power Co. and PECO, announced Wednesday it is seeking approval from its board of directors and several federal agencies of a plan to split the company into two distinct units; one which would continue to operate the six utilities and a new sector to focus on clean, sustainable energy solutions.
If approved by the board, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and New York Public Service Commission the split would be completed early in 2022.
RemainCo would become the corporate name for the utilities side, with SpinCo assigned to the energy side. Current Exelon shareholders would get pro-rata dividend shares of SpinCo once it becomes available.
“Now is the right time to take this step to best serve our customers, employees, community partners and shareholders. These are two strong, distinct businesses that will benefit from the strategic flexibility to focus on their unique customer, market and community priorities,” said Christopher M. Crane, who would retain his title as president and CEO of Exelon until SpinCo’s public listing.
It’s expected that SpinCo will become a leader in the rapidly-changing field of clean and sustainable energy.
“Our industry is changing at a rapid pace and our customers expect us to continuously innovate to stay ahead of growing demand for clean energy, evolving business conditions and changing technology,” Crane said.
The company will continue its funding assistance to community non-profits — donating $27.6 million last year — and supporting local minority- and women-owned businesses with $2 billion to assist with job retention, equity, diversity and inclusion.
Exelon also owns Constellation Energy, BGE, Atlantic City Electric and ComEd.
