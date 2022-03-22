ELKTON — Elk River Brewing Company is joining other brewers across the world in the “Brew for Ukraine” campaign to help the people of Ukraine by brewing a special beer – with a portion of the beer’s sales going to aid the war-torn country.
Brew for Ukraine is an international campaign that will benefit various charities helping children, the injured, refugees, and medical and housing needs among others.
The label of Elk River’s campaign brew – a dry hopped golden ale – leaves no doubt where the loyalties of the Brew for Ukraine supporters lie: “Putin Huilo.” It’s one of several brews being made across the country and around the world, and the recipe for the beer comes directly from Ukraine.
The embattled country is important within the beer community both for the many grains grown there and its wide variety of beers and breads.
“A lot of the grains you get come from Ukraine,” Lee Lewis, general manager of the brewery at 112 East Main St. in Elkton, said.
Lewis said Ethan Knettler, head brewer, got word of the campaign from his mother. Lewis then called the organizer in Canada and obtained the recipe for “Putin Huilo,” which originated from Pravda Beer Theatre in Lviv, Ukraine.
Russian forces have been invading Ukraine for a month, shelling buildings and targeting residential neighborhoods. At least a fourth of the population has fled the country, while others huddle in underground shelters without adequate food, water, medical care and heat. Current estimates indicate the death toll of Ukrainians is near 1,000.
The brewing process began Monday with all the beer’s ingredients coming together in a huge tank in the basement of Elk River Brewing. Knettler said fans of Elk River’s “Bohemian Belgian” will want to try this ale, which he describes as “more malt forward and sweet.”
Elk River will also participate in a live “Brew for Ukraine” virtual event Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Knettler said that, after the big vat boils awhile and all its ingredients are added, the ale will sit for more than 2 weeks and ferment. It will be his job to check — and taste — the alcohol content and flavor.
“We want to make sure the beer tastes good,” he said. The concoction rests at 70 degrees for two weeks.
Once the carbonation is introduced, the brew goes into kegs where the beer drinking public can enjoy a pint. Three kegs will be filled from that vat, each offering 128 pints. Brad Carillo, co-owner of Elk River Brewing, said he would schedule an event to tap the first keg and begin selling the beer.
