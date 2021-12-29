ELK NECK — Kiley Potter wasn’t in her new Elk Neck home long before she knew she had a problem with her electric.
“We always lose power. The longest was three days,” Potter said. Potter is not alone in her difficulties with power — she and her neighbors experience outages on a somewhat regular basis.
“When we first moved out here I was unaware of it,” Harold Hayes, one of Potter’s neighbors, said of the frequent outages. “It was pretty frustrating.”
Hayes said that, through the first decade of this century, the Elk Neck homeowners suffered through several storms that left the neighborhood powerless.
“We were out more than a week from some,” Hayes said. “Several neighbors had portable generators and they were sharing.”
Potter said the same; that neighbors would hook up her house for a few hours, then move to the next. It wasn’t always a storm.
“Sometimes somebody would just have an accident,” Hayes said, adding that accident would take out the single distribution line for all of Elk Neck.
After about 10 years of sharing, Hayes had a generator installed in his home.
“A neighbor helped me. He was a retired electrician,” Hayes said. However it wasn’t a whole house generator, which he said was very expensive.
The thing is, Delmarva Power Company also knew and was working with Sunverge Energy to address the problem.
Now, Potter and Hayes are participating in a pilot program with the utility and Sunverge, which has installed a back-up battery system in their homes.
When the electric is functioning the batteries stay on standby and charge from the grid. When the power goes out large banks of batteries go into service and supply power to specific areas of the home.
“This restores the power for 2, 3, 4 days depending on how much is on the circuit,” Hayes said.
This Battery Storage Pilot Project was proposed to residents whose homes are on this smaller service line with no rerouting capabilities. According to DPL spokesman Timothy Stokes, 110 homeowners are taking part. Sunverge owns, operates and maintains the equipment. At the end of the pilot project the homeowners have to option to have it removed or keep it.
Heather Roberts, senior project manager, said once approved for the program the homeowners were given the choice of how and where the power would be distributed inside the home.
“Ours runs both fridges, the WiFi and the water pressure tank,” Potter said. “It’s not going to run everything. It won’t run the A/C.”
Potter said she can still use a regular generator to run other systems.
Hayes has his set up to run his water pump, the lights around the outside of his house and other systems. His propane fireplace provides adequate heat if needed, he said.
New Technology
Sunverge started in 2012 according to Martin Milani, CEO of the Califonia-based company. It offers green energy products such as solar and battery storage for utilities, commercial and residential customers.
“We’ve been doing this a long time. We’re pioneers in this industry,” Milani said.
Along with Elk Neck, Delmarva is also running a battery storage pilot project in Ocean City, Md. and its sister utilities are doing likewise in Oxon Hill, Silver Spring, Fairhaven and Chesapeake Beach.
In Potter’s basement are a set of two large metal panels with wiring and conduit pipe to make the connection to the home electric system. The systems are built in Korea, with some components coming from China.
This pilot project is completely free to each Elk Neck home owner, Milani said, although homeowners had the option to purchase a larger system.
“The life expectancy of the system is 15 years,” he said, adding the project is for 10 years. At the end of that 15 years he expects the storage capacity of the batteries to be about 70%.
Along with the direct benefit to the homeowners, the pilot project also helps reduce long term maintenance and equipment costs, enhances reliability trough support of the Elk Neck grid, and supports the use of new energy technologies such as solar and battery charging stations for vehicles.
As part of the study Sunverge will collect data when the system goes online and share that with Delmarva.
“Every 12 seconds we can measure exactly what was done when,” he said.
Milani said the system will add value to the home when it is sold.
“I think you’re going to see more and more homes taking advantage of this technology,” he said. “It’s safer and cleaner than a traditional generator.”
