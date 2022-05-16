ELKTON — Edward's Fashions Mens Wear is having a huge liquidation sale in preparation for the iconic Elkton store closing in July.
Prices on everything from ties to tuxedos is slashed. Edward Kiomall, owner of the store at 116 West Main St., said he's been trying for five years to find someone to take over the business. When that failed, he started the closing process.
"I'm retiring and nobody wants it," Kiomall said.
A native of Malta, Kiomall immigrated to Elkton in 1969, sponsored by a New Jersey clothing company. He met the owner of Hammonton Park Clothes when the owner was vacationing in Malta. That sponsorship got him a job at Elkton Fashions, a company that was located off Blue Ball Road in the Triumph Industrial Park. The shop turned out men's suits and apparel. That was after he had earned three certifications from the City and Guilds of London for his tailoring skills. Kiomall and his father, a well-known tailor in Europe, made a ceremonial red tail coat that was worn by the Master of the Toast for Queen Elizabeth.
"I could have gone to New York City but I chose Elkton," he said. He liked the quiet and the people.
Kiomall left Elkton Fashions and opened Edward's Fashions Mens Wear at 174 East Main St. in Elkton in 1972. Not long after, he had the opportunity to buy 116 West Main, which was being condemned by the town.
"It was just this part of the building," he said, pointing to the small 1,000-square foot store front. He added another 13,000 square feet in 1983 including the Tuxedo Loft.
"I liked it here," he said, noting he had clothes up to the ceiling. "I was all by myself here. I was jammed with business. Everyone came here."
But then Big Elk Mall opened, followed by Christiana Mall.
"And there was competition," he said.
Kiomall's edge was the personal touch. He measured and tailored every garment personally.
Even though the shelves and racks are clearing, Kiomall continues to offer the customer service that has made him famous for the past 50 years. Adam Smith came to the store from Concordville, Pa. in search of a suit for a wedding he would be attending. He told Kiomall he wanted something other than the black suit he already owned.
Kiomall helped Smith find a classic blue suit coat and pants and then set about finding the perfect shirt and tie for the occasion; stopping in between to measure Smith's inseam, arms and neck to assure a proper fit.
"Everything is moving," Kiomall said. "I have the suits, sport coats, everything marked down."
In fact, he has prices cut 50% right now; with a lot of buy one, get one deals.
When the store finally closes, Kiomall said he will continue to offer tailoring services from his home.
"I will continue to tailor until my wife tells me to get out of the house," he said, laughing. He supposed that then he would look for a small space to lease. However, as he approaches his 76th birthday on May 23, Kiomall said he has other passions that would get more of his time.
"I love gardening and I love music," he said. He plays piano -- mostly sacred music -- and sings bass in the choir at Immaculate Conception Church in Elkton.
Edwards Fashions is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and 10-3 on Saturday.
