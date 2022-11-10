NORTH EAST — Shydia Cannady remembers a storm that came through Cecil County years ago during which she lost power for several days.
“All my food was spoiled and I just went shopping,” Cannady, who lives in North East’s Courts of Mallory community, said recently.
That’s why she took Delmarva Power up on an opportunity to get a free battery back up system for her townhouse.
Fast forward, with the lithium-powered system in place, Cannady was sitting in her living room during a recent storm and the house went dark.
“It was just for a second. Then I heard a ‘click click’ and the system went on,” she said. “My whole neighborhood was pitch black but I was sitting in my living room watching TV.”
Cannady said she and a neighbor were offered a spot in the pilot program after the same offer was made to residents in Elk Neck where power outages are more frequent and last longer.
“They had leftovers,” she said. Zach Chizar, spokesman for Delmarva Power, said the utility and Sunverge are offering the program in conjunction with the Maryland Public Service Commission and the Maryland Energy Storage Pilot Program. There were 110 units to be had. Enrollment has closed.
Justin Thomas did take one of the systems for his home near Turkey Point Light Station.
“A power outage was our first welcome to the neighborhood,” Thomas said. Thomas’ house went without electricity for more than 33 hours in 2011. “Our first anniversary gift to each other was a generator.”
He said that Turkey Point, being situated at the end of the Elk Neck electricity trunk, gets frequent outages and power surges.
When he got the invitation from Delmarva Power to take part in the pilot project, it was a no brainer that he’d sign up for the free system.
“I don’t have to be home to run on the generator,” he said.
Away on vacation in July, during that fierce storm that damaged communities in Turkey Point, Elk Neck and Chesapeake City, Thomas said neighbors assured him his house had power thanks to the battery back up system.
“The batteries did their job. We would have been without power from Wednesday to Friday,” Thomas said. “I had a freezer full of Stafford (Angus) beef.”
Depending on what is connected to the batteries, the system can last up to 72 hours.
Cannady and Thomas had to choose where the power from the batteries would go during an outage.
“I have three fridges and a freezer on mine,” Thomas said. Cannady chose to have the feed go to her kitchen, living room, water heater and master bedroom.
“The food was safe,” Cannady said.
All the homes were hooked up free of charge, but Chizar said some may have had to have their electric panels upgraded ahead of installation. Thomas called it a “seamless install.”
“It’s a steal. It’s a very expensive system and they gave it to me free,” Thomas said. He remembers getting the email invitation and had no hesitation about enrolling.
“I looked up Sunverge on Twitter, did my research,” he said.
Each system is expected to last 15 years but the pilot lasts 10. At the end of the 10 years, the homeowners can decide if each wants to keep the system or have it removed.
“I’m very satisfied,” Cannady said of her battery storage system. She hopes this becomes the standard for all households in the future.
“Not only do you feel safe and secure but you’re part of the initiative for going green,” she said. “I’m very excited about the whole project.”
