PERRYVILLE — A two-week delay in its decision means the cost for electricity to run town offices, utilities and equipment got a little more expensive.
Delay costs Perryville for its electricity
- By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
-
-
- 0
PERRYVILLE — A two-week delay in its decision means the cost for electricity to run town offices, utilities and equipment got a little more expensive.
The mayor and commissioners for Perryville tabled a vote Oct. 18 on a contract to set electric rates at 11.34 cents per kilowatt hour for 12 months, with a second 24-month contract for 9.83 cents/kwh through CQI Associates. Instead the board voted Nov. 1 on a deal for 13.4134 cents/kwh for 12 months and 9.813 for the 24-months.
“This time last year Delmarva Power rates were 7.75 per kilowatt and now they are 13.5,” said Joe Tabeling, senior associate with CQI, based in Woodstock, Md. He again stated that the cause for the increases of as much as 150% are being blamed on climate change, the economy and war.
“We are starting to see a stabilization on rates in 2023,” Tabeling said.
The vote was delayed because it was during a work session when, legally, there can be no voting by the elected body unless there had been a public notice in advance.
Perryville had been paying 5.551, which saved the town some $200,000. Tabeling said even with the higher price there would still be a savings, but only $36,000.
Commissioner Robert Taylor wondered if Perryville would benefit from having solar power, for which the town is currently in that process.
“Is there a minimum usage if the town goes solar?” Taylor said.
“You’ll never actually get off the grid,” Tabeling said of the town’s total electric consumption.
According to Tabeling, four companies initially bid on the supply contract and those rates came close to what he suggested for the town.
“We sent the RFP (request for proposal) to every supplier and some were not interested,” Tabeling said, adding, “Don’t take it the wrong way. It happens.”
“Some companies are merging right now so they can’t do contracts,” he said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.