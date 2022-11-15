ELKTON — It was not COVID but, rather, the end of the pandemic that led Debbie Brown to her decision to leave the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce and head back home to West Chester, Pa.
“To hop in the car (in North East) and get to a gymnastics match in West Chester is hard,” Brown said. She wants to be more involved in the lives of her grandchildren, she said.
Now that her grandchildren are back in the classroom and participating in school and extracurricular activities she wants to be there. Her role as executive director of the chamber makes it hard to get to the evening and weekend events for the grandkids.
Brown won’t leave the executive director seat until a successor is named.
“I’m here until Jan. 27,” Brown said recently. “It could be sooner. I want a smooth transition.”
She joined the chamber five years ago and took the top seat two years later when Bonnie Grady left. She shared the post from Sept. 19, 2019 until March 23, 2020.
“It was me and Katie Lewis for six months,” Brown said. Lewis is the director of events and communications. “The board recognized that they needed one person accountable.”
She became the executive director just as the pandemic struck.
“It was a very difficult time to take on that,” she said, adding it soon became clear that her role at that critical juncture would be that of a clearinghouse. “I was providing information and resources and pointing (businesses) to the Maryland Chamber, the Maryland Department of Health and where to get grants.”
Brown soon discovered she would have to learn how to write grants, which allowed the chamber to be part of collaborative events with Cecil County Public Library, Cecil County Public Schools, Youth Empowerment Source and other organizations. Among those projects is Start Up Cecil, which targets young entrepreneurs, Drug Free Cecil Youth Coalition and to fund speakers for library events.
“We were able to provide grant money to these Cecil County partnerships,” Brown said of her new found success as a grant writer. “If you don’t try you’ll never know if you’ll succeed.”
Once she is relocated to West Chester, Brown plans to get a job in the local school district, hoping to get one of the 10-month positions so she’ll have summers with her grandkids.
“I have dabbled with the West Chester Chamber of Commerce,” Brown said, but added she sees her role with that group as more of an ambassador.
“I love that kind of work,” she said, adding, “There are so many worthwhile non-profits and organizations that need volunteers.
As for her work with the Cecil County Chamber, Brown said she is grateful for the people she’s met and the experiences she’s gained.
“I believe I’ve made lifelong connections here,” she said. “The work has been rewarding.”
To her successor, Brown wishes them well and has advice;
“Be nice, listen, be creative, be innovative and think of different ways to solve the problem,” she said. “The image of the chamber matters and matters greatly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.