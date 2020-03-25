Debbie Brown named executive director of Cecil Chamber

ELKTON — Six months after Bonnie Grady stepped down as the executive director of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce the board of directors has tapped Debbie Brown to that position.
Brown said Wednesday she would continue her role as director of member services while adding on her new duties.
"That will include financial analysis, strategic planning and establishing the budget," Brown told the Whig.
Grady announced her departure in August. She came to the Cecil County Chamber in May 2013 and was named president and chief executive officer. Since leaving Cecil County she has become president and CEO of the Charles County Chamber of Commerce.
Brown joined the chamber 2 1/2 years ago, and is also part of the county Economic Development Commission and the Cecil Business Resource Partnership. And while she has the title, Brown was quick to point out that she and Katie Lewis, director of events and communication, had been working the ED role since September.
"Katie and I have been at the helm and we have received nothing but support from the community," Brown said. "We are a team and she's been the rock of the chamber for 11 years."
Brown pointed out that Lewis has now worked for four different executive directors.
John Hassiepen, president of the chamber board of directors, said he and the board members were thrilled with the work Brown accomplished in that six month period since September.
"She re-established relationships we had not had in awhile," he said, adding she had reached all the goals set before her by the board. "She progressed so beautifully ... so we offered her the position."
Hassiepen spoke for the board saying they were happy to have her leading the chamber.
"We count ourselves very lucky," he said.
