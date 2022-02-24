The staff at All About You Family Salon in Perryville is offering $15 hair cuts Saturday from 4 until 8 p.m. with every dollar going to the Hoderfield family of North East. Jonathan Hoderfield, 15, is battling a rare aggressive cancer. If you don’t need a haircut or just want to donate use the VenMo code on the flier.
PERRYVILLE — Whether you need a haircut or not Steve McGee wants you to come to All About You Family Hair Salon Saturday to help a North East family in need.
The Cut-A-Thon will be held at the salon, 5319 Pulaski Highway in Perryville, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with every dollar from that $15 haircut going to the Hoderfield family. Back in 2020 Jonathan Hoderfield was a 13-year-old kid whose family suddenly discovered he would need a heart transplant. The medicine needed as a result of that transplant gave the now 15-year-old a rare form of cancer that eight rounds of aggressive chemotherapy could not touch.
McGee said he understands some of what this family is going through.
“We almost lost our daughter at four days,” McGee said Thursday, choking up still at the memory of something that happened almost 14 years ago. “She’s a healthy child now.”
Having successfully hosted numerous fundraisers since 2009, McGee is confident this one will be as well. Not only will there be $15 walk-in haircuts but there will also be raffles and more.
“The business community has been very generous,” he said. McGee has a lot of gift cards being raffled, plus a 50-50. “So even if you don’t need a haircut come and buy raffle tickets or make a donation.”
There are seven chairs in the salon and every one of them will be manned by a stylist. All About You will feature its six employees plus McGee’s niece, who works for Stephen’s Hair Works in Rising Sun.
“Say we make $100,000. It all goes to the family,” McGee said. Funds raised will come in handy to meet needs that insurance won’t cover and, also, help out when the family will need to pay for Jonathan’s final expenses. “We’re not making any money on this at all. We are raising money for the family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.